Judge Gives Verdict on Lawsuit Against Alabama DB Who Hit an Oklahoma Fan

Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over Alabama had a messy end. Fan Holden Moxley sued Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. over an alleged hit during the field rush, but Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman has now thrown out the case, saying the danger had already been warned about.

“Moxley pursued actual and punitive damages, but the case was thrown out as Balkman ruled that Moxley had plenty of warnings and notices about personal harm,” The Norman Transcript reported about the verdict. “Balkman ruled that Moxley was aware of the risk and is therefore personally liable to any harm inflicted.”

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The ruling leans on the simple idea that the fan stepped into a known danger zone when the crowd rushed the field. The incident happened in November 2024 when Oklahoma was on the verge of winning in Norman, as the fans started storming the field prematurely, and that’s when Holden Moxley was also allegedly hit by Kirkpatrick, which Holden claims led to a concussion. Everything was captured on video. Moxley, a 17-year-old, is seen on the field as fans are cleared away from the field to complete the game.

First, the 17-year-old can be seen gesturing towards the camera with his arms and smiling. Then, he gestures towards Kirkpatrick, who was walking off the field, and that’s when Moxley approaches the Bama DB for a selfie in the background. With the weight of a 3-24 loss on his head, Kirkpatrick was seen punching Moxley in the “back of the head” and then turned away. In everyday terms, the court said the risk was out in the open. The stadium had warnings, the field was becoming chaotic, and Moxley still went into that space.

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The judge, however, “threw out” the case since Oklahoma presented required warnings regarding storming the field, including signs inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Judge Balkman has now ruled that Moxley was already “aware of the risks involved” and granted the summary judgment requested by Kirkpatrick’s attorney, Ryan Deilgans.

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When the incident happened, Kirkpatrick was a true freshman at Alabama and also didn’t record any statistics in the game. The game was also Alabama’s third loss of the season, effectively ending its playoff hopes, while OU head coach Brent Venables presented the game as a major leap in his OU record. For Kirkpatrick, though, off-field issues have clouded his college football career.

Kalen DeBoer had taken a tough decision, affecting Kirkpatrick Jr.’s career

On November 4, 2025, Kirkpatrick, who is the son of former Alabama DB and NFL veteran Dre Kirkpatrick, was arrested on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. Although he was released on a $1,500 bond from Tuscaloosa County Jail, head coach Kalen DeBoer decided to suspend him indefinitely.

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“Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” Kalen DeBoer said after his arrest. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.” Because of the suspension, Kirkpatrick didn’t play in Alabama’s final four games in the regular season and didn’t feature in the SEC championship and the playoffs.

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So far, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has totaled just 11 tackles with the team and is now in his third season with the team. Despite the earlier suspension, Kalen DeBoer has decided to reinstate him on the roster, and since he played the first eight games for Alabama last season, his experience will be invaluable to the team. More importantly, Kirkpatrick Jr has learned his lesson and is showing great attitude, which was the primary reason DeBoer reinstated him.

“Yeah, he had consequences for what he did and the things he’s gone through,” DeBoer said, welcoming Kirkpatrick Jr. back on the roster. “There are still pieces to that that he’s taking care of when it comes to those consequences with the team. “He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him. He loves ball. He’s got to build the trust up with his teammates out there every day. He’ll do the things not just on the field, but off it as well to meet the standard our program expects.”

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Keon Sabb is currently the preferred free safety for Alabama, having totaled 54 tackles and a sack last season. Bray Hubbard takes up the other safety spot and had a stellar 79-tackle and 2-sack season last year. As for the CB spot, Dijon Lee Jr and transfer Carmelo O’Neal are manning that position. Cracking the starting role in the secondary won’t be easy for Kirkpatrick Jr., and it remains to be seen if he finds a starting role by the time fall camp rolls in.