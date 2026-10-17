Judge Lifts Ban on Big 12 QB Whose Eligibility Was Revoked After 4 TDs in First 3 Games

A college football season can change quickly, and if you add controversial eligibility decisions into the mix, not only does it create coaching headaches but also volatility on the roster. For Texas Tech, Thomas Castellanos’ uncertain eligibility court case is one such issue. After an earlier decision from the Kentucky Court of Appeals on Oct. 2 threatened to keep him out, a new order has opened the door for his return.

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The ruling concerns a group of 38 college athletes seeking a fifth season of eligibility under an ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA. On Friday, Oct. 16, Judge Brian C. Edwards of the Jefferson Circuit Court granted a temporary injunction that allows the athletes to compete during the 2026–27 season while the legal case continues. Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech’s backup quarterback, is among those cleared to play under the order.

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“NEW: Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos and Louisville guard Seth Trimble have been granted a temporary injunction in their fifth-year eligibility lawsuit, @PeteNakos reports. They are both immediately eligible,” On3 posted on X on October 16.

Castellanos had already recorded four touchdowns in his first three appearances for Texas Tech, including two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He made his Red Raiders debut on Sep. 12 against Oregon State after joining the program in late August. The production gave him a chance to contribute as both a passer and a runner, even while serving primarily as a backup to Will Hammond.

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Under Judge Brian Edwards’ order, the NCAA cannot prevent the athletes from competing in the 2026–27 season simply because they have already used four years of eligibility. It was the same court that granted a temporary injunction on Aug. 21, five days after which Castellanos transferred to Texas Tech.

The order also prevents the NCAA from enforcing its restitution and “ghost transfer” rules against the athletes and the schools involved, according to the report. The lawsuit is still ongoing, so the injunction provides temporary relief rather than a final resolution.

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Castellanos is one of several notable athletes affected by the decision. Missouri basketball forward Mark Mitchell and Louisville guard Seth Trimble have also been cleared to compete under the injunction.

Trimble committed to Louisville under the earlier court order, while Mitchell is preparing to return to Missouri. Other athletes named in the case include Louisville players and Kentucky football linebacker Alex Afari Jr.

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The dispute has also raised concerns among coaches about the uncertainty surrounding NCAA eligibility rules. During his testimony, Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey described the difficulty of knowing which rules would remain in effect as legal challenges continued.

“To be honest with you, from a coach’s standpoint, every time the NCAA says something, we all shrug our shoulders and go, ‘Is that gonna stand up? Is that a rule?’” Kelsey said during the hearing, according to the supplied reporting.

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His remarks highlighted the challenges programs face when eligibility decisions change during a season and players’ availability becomes uncertain.

The Timeline of the NCAA Dispute

The eligibility dispute began with a lawsuit filed on Aug. 12 by athletes from the Class of 2022. The players are seeking an additional season via the legal route because, under the NCAA’s new five-years-to-play-five-seasons framework for college athletes launched in June, the class of 2022 was left out for a fifth year of eligibility.

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Judge Edwards initially granted a temporary restraining order on Aug. 21, allowing the 13 plaintiffs in the lawsuit to compete during the upcoming season. However, the NCAA challenged that decision, and the Kentucky Court of Appeals dissolved the order on Oct. 2. That left Castellanos and the other plaintiffs facing another eligibility setback.

The athletes, now up to 38 from 10 when the first lawsuit was filed, then sought a new temporary injunction. A hearing lasting approximately four and a half hours took place earlier this week, with coaches including Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey and Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates giving testimony.

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The plaintiffs also include Louisville basketball’s L.J. Wells, Louisville football players Jabari Mack and Kalib Perry, and Kentucky linebacker Alex Afari Jr., who had 11 tackles through four games before the earlier ruling.

An injunction is temporary, and the lawsuit is ongoing, so the NCAA could appeal again. The association has pushed for Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act of 2026 to settle these questions, and the fight over the Class of 2022 is also playing out in other courts. For now, Castellanos is eligible and can return to the Red Raiders for Saturday’s matchup against Arizona State.