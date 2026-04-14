Judge Set to Announce Verdict on Sherrone Moore’s Ongoing Legal Case

After the wild sequence of events that gripped Michigan football last year and this year, former head coach Sherrone Moore is finally set to face his fate. He will now get the final word on all the legal trouble he’s currently embroiled in, and possibly mark an end to this turbulent saga.

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According to reports, Moore is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. today on the two misdemeanor charges: malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing. Last month, Moore pleaded “no contest” to them as part of a plea deal with Washtenaw County.

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Judge J. Cedric Simpson, who will be delivering the sentence, can still order jail time for Sherrone Moore. But according to the Detroit Free Press, it is expected that the former coach will likely be on probation. “Moore could receive up to six months in jail, but will likely avoid incarceration,” ESPN’s Dan Wetzel reported.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore after his inappropriate relationship with a female staffer came to light. Hours after the firing annoucement news came that Saline County police had detained Moore, following a 911 call from a woman’s apartment, believed to be Moore’s staffer. According to the authorities, Moore entered the staffer’s apartment uninvited, blamed her for costing his job, grabbed a butter knife, and threatened to kill himself. Prosecutors charged him with several felonies on December 12.

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Moore appeared virtually from jail for the arraignment as authorities charged him with home invasion, stalking, and breaking-and-entering. Authorities later released the former UM head coach after he posted a $25,000 bond under conditions that included a mental health evaluation, GPS tether, and no contact with the victim. Later, in January, Moore’s defense attorney, Ellen Michaels, declared Moore innocent as Moore arrived at the court this time with his wife, Kelli, along with his three children

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“This Court is not confronted with a close call or a technical defect,” Michaels argued. “It is confronted with a prosecution that never should have begun. A magistrate must be given a fair and accurate picture. When the picture is distorted, the warrant cannot stand. Michaels also accused the staffer’s lawyer, Heidi Sharp, of misinforming police and “villainizing Mr. Moore and maximizing the chances of obtaining a large settlement” from Michigan University.

Moore’s next hearing came in February and brought a legal win for the former UM head coach. The judge granted Moore’s camp an evidentiary hearing to examine potential issues with the arrest warrant. Additionally, Judge Cedric Simpson expressed concern regarding a police detective’s non-disclosure about Moore’s employer-employee relationship with the staffer when a magistrate authorized Moore’s arrest warrant. Thereafter, the major turning point for Moore’s legal troubles came on March 6.

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Sherrone Moore potentially avoids several charges following his plea deal

Instead of proceeding with the evidentiary hearing as Moore’s attorney requested, the former UM HC agreed to a plea deal with the prosecutors. With that, Moore effectively avoided a long-drawn criminal trial as he pleaded “no contest” to two charges. In exchange, the authorities agreed to drop his third-degree felony home invasion charges along with all other charges. The plea deal is consistent with Moore maintaining his innocence of major charges, even as another grave allegation emerged.

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“Sherrone Moore did not fail to report misconduct, did not reward wrongdoing, and did not harass anyone,” Moore’s lawyer, Ellen Michaels, said after reports emerged about Moore’s misconduct. “These claims are false.”

The allegation dates to December 5, 2024, when reports first surfaced that Moore’s former assistant, LaTroy Lewis, faced sexual assault charges. According to a report circulating in the media, Lewis had allegedly told Moore of the incident, and the former UM head coach allegedly didn’t report the incident. For now, after Moore’s plea deal and today’s potential court ruling, his troubles with the law will finally cease.