Julian Lewis and Co. Set Sights on $100M as NIL Era Fuels Cooper Flagg-Like Ambitions

Well, college sports are more lucrative than ever, sparking a fierce competition for generational wealth. Remember Nico Iamaleava’s $4 million demand? It sure turned a lot of heads and shook the entire CFB world, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. As basketball stars are already cashing in big. That’s right; just look at Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg, who are projected to rake in over $50 million after the draft. And that’s no small feat. Now, Julian Lewis and Co. are also chasing similar fortunes, aiming for the ultimate financial prize.

Cooper Flagg rockets into the NBA spotlight with a projected $62.7 million rookie deal after going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, adding to the millions he already racks up through NIL deals before ever playing a pro game. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey, once considered a top-three lock, falls to No. 5 and lands with the Utah Jazz. Despite lighting up Rutgers with 30, 37, and 39-point performances, Bailey’s draft stock tumbles after he measures shorter than expected and refuses team meetings, moves that likely cost him close to $10 million. Still, he secures a hefty four-year, $41 million contract and steps into a prime role on a rebuilding Jazz squad looking for a go-to scorer.

That’s what’s turning heads in Boulder, especially among Julian Lewis and his fellow 2025 recruits. As safety, Terrance Love didn’t mince words before praising both Copper and Bailey for securing such a hefty NIL deal on Reach the People Media. “Imagine the basketball players who are 18 with 50 million,” Love said. Then another Buffs player praised their swift NIL rise at such a young age, calling it, “Making close to 100 M’s, bro, just 18. He just, he just, he just daily is like 18 or 19.” Their excitement shows the kind of mindset they carry, and they even aim to earn that much in the future.

via Imago

And that $100 million is no fluff. Cooper Flagg’s on-court earnings could approach $1 billion by the time he is 32. If everything goes as planned, he’ll be making a lot more than just money—he’ll be making it rain. While University of Colorado Buffaloes athletes aren’t yet earning millions, the Big 12 is paving the way for lucrative compensation. A landmark court ruling effective July 1st allows Colorado athletes direct payments from the school, eliminating reliance on meager NIL deals. A nearly $100 million PayPal partnership provides each Big 12 school with $1 million annually for athlete payments.

Now, PayPal and Venmo will streamline the process, providing athletes with convenient, quick access to funds. Combined with Colorado’s new BOK Financial partnership, the Buffs are actively building a financially successful athletic program, empowering athletes in college sports’ evolving financial landscape. But that’s not the only update that’s turning heads in Boulder.

Julian Lewis gets a playmaker for his breakout season

Colorado freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is making headlines, and not just for his arm. During practice, he and wide receiver Joseph Williams showcased a potential trick play. It looks like their developing chemistry could be a major asset for the Buffaloes. “Me and Ju already have a plan,” Williams said. “I’m going to throw a touchdown to him in a game.” That budding connection is coming at the perfect time. As fall camp approaches, the Buffaloes are increasing their intensity to prepare for their season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29. And Joseph Williams is a perfect support for Julian Lewis, as his stats prove his record of excellence.

Williams, a standout on both offense and defense, recorded 38 catches for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns (17.5 yards per catch), even throwing a touchdown pass in 2023. Defensively, he contributed 31 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and six blocked kicks. His stellar play helped Mansfield Summit reach the Texas 5A D-II playoffs’ second round, finishing 8-4.

On top of that, even Kaidon Salter’s embracing Williams as his top target. Since the spring game, Salter and Williams have displayed excellent teamwork, with Salter relying on Williams’ skill in securing contested catches. “You can just throw it up, and it’s not really [a] 50-50 ball, it’s more 75-25,” Salter said. “I trust him, just throwing it up when you’re in deep trouble.” Even Julian Lewis echoed the same confidence in his receiver and said, “I just like his jump timing; he’s good at the fade. When it’s time to jump, he deals with those little guys that think they can guard him.” Regardless of whether Salter or Lewis starts, Williams will be a key offensive player this season.

Looking ahead, Lewis and Williams could be the cornerstones of Colorado’s future offense. Since Salter’s a senior, Lewis is likely to take over at quarterback next year, forming a potent long-term QB-WR combination. With rising stars like Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown, and Hykeem Williams, Coach Prime’s offense has the potential to dominate the Big 12.