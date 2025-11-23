Julian Lewis Breaks Silence on Colorado Future After Admitting Uncertainty Over Redshirt Plans

Colorado is close to wrapping up its brutal 2025 season. It’s been a tough year for the Buffaloes, but it’s been a tad bit tougher for the head coach, Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is struggling to find a balance with his QBs, which has led to speculation about the future of the freshman QB Julian Lewis. After another brutal loss to ASU, the 18-year-old addressed the situation with a firm statement.

“I’m a Buff through and through,” he said after the ASU game. “I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don’t got no reason to go. We’ve just got to keep working. I mean, a lot of the freshman guys are getting their opportunities right now; just telling them just be prepared. Be ready. The portal’s the portal, I mean, guys are going to hit it. But you can’t really control that. I’m just trying to keep all the guys I can here for next year so we can do what we need to do.”

Sanders crowned Lewis QB1 when things had already gone out of hand for the Buffaloes. The QB, often thought to be Shedeur Sanders’ successor, still tried his best to spark some hope. However, Lewis’ freshman year will still have 2 losses as a starter.

Julian Lewis made his debut in the Delaware game and showed potential to give Kaiden Salter some competition for the QB1 role. Salter couldn’t do much for Colorado, despite coming in as the experienced QB in the room. Even Sanders acknowledged Lewis’ growth during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He (Julian Lewis) has that intangible that he makes other guys want to play with him, and want to compete as such. Now they (receivers) know, if I get a step, that ball is gonna be there.”

Julian Lewis lost his first game as QB1 against West Virginia, but it was proof of his ability. The freshman went 22-for-35 with 299 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-22 loss to the Mountaineers. His prowess took a backseat in the ASU game, but the offense also failed on the whole. Colorado still has one more game to play, and fans want nothing more than to see more of the QB. After all, Deion Sanders switched between 3 QBs in the Arizona game before finally sending Lewis in. And since then, he has become the new hope for Colorado football.

Julian Lewis on redshirt plans

The rookie QB came to Colorado as an early recruit so he could get a jumpstart in his career. But with the mess that ensued at quarterback this season, Lewis’ career has now been set up for a crucial decision. He has already appeared in 4 games this season, the NCAA limit for players if they want to keep their redshirts. Lewis cannot play in the Kansas State game if he wants to save this year in his career. On the other hand, he is the only QB to have made a difference for CU this season. Lewis, as of now, has yet to make up his mind.

“Honestly, I don’t know. It’s a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation,” Lewis said. “I don’t have any information on that.”

Once again, Coach Prime was not backing down to support the 18-year-old. He explained that if a family comes to him and requests a redshirt, he would listen and work with them on it.

“That would be, you know, if they came to me and they wanted that, I would oblige them,” Sanders said. “But I do not know if they are the kind of family that wants that. I think they want to play and attain experience.”

So now, Lewis and the HC would have a hard decision on their hands. The 18-year-old wants to be in Boulder for a long time, but is unsure about his redshirt plans. Julian Lewis now has to risk it to give Colorado its second conference win. Or, he saves his career by sitting out in that game, letting Colorado gamble it once again on Salter or Ryan Staub.