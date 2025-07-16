Julian Lewis’ Clear Message on Replacing Shedeur Sanders After Honest Kaidon Salter Admission

Since the moment Shedeur Sanders stepped his foot out of Colorado, the entire CFB world has been waiting to see the next man up. Now, at the start, Julian Lewis seemed like a perfect fit with all that handling keys, photoshoots, and 5-star buzz. But after Kaidon Salter entered the team, the dynamics shifted. It’s no longer a one-man spotlight; it’s a full-on battle. Let’s be real, replacing a guy who dragged the Buffs out of the shadows to a 9-win season and ended their bowl drought since 2020 isn’t that straightforward. Lewis feels it, and he knows exactly what it means.

It’s pretty clear that Deion Sanders has yet to decide on his QB1, but he’s making sure both of them are valued equally. And Big 12 Media Days was a perfect example of it. Where other teams took their veteran QBs, Sanders went in with both Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter. That shows the race is still pretty fierce. Even then, it was a massive opportunity for a young guy like Lewis to face the extensive fans and media. “I didn’t expect to come here this early. I think it shows that Coach Prime and everybody trust me enough,” JuJu said.

Despite carrying the weight of Coach Prime’s immense trust and stepping into Shedeur’s massive shoes, Julian Lewis isn’t flinching. When Brian Howell asked him about the pressure of replacing Shedeur Sanders, Lewis’ answer just reflected clear confidence. “I think there’s always that hint of two you’ll feel behind you, of course, because I mean, like you said, him and him and Travis and Coach Prime, they brought in, they brought in something Colorado hadn’t seen. I mean, just the expectations have been there my whole life. So it’s nothing new to me. So, I can’t say I’m stressed out or nervous or anything like that,” Lewis said.

Replacing a guy who threw for 14,327 career yards and 134 touchdowns with a completion rate of 70.1% and just 27 interceptions brings in real pressure. But Julian Lewis is counting his blessings for the opportunity rather than feeling the heat. “It’s just at the end of the day, we’re playing the game that 5-year-olds play, and we played since we were five. Like, yeah, it’s just that we get paid a lot more now and have to spend a lot more time doing it. But it’s definitely a blessing,” he said.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

And let’s not forget, even though Julian Lewis hasn’t taken a single snap on a college field, he’s been turning heads since his high school days. In 2023, this guy led Carrollton to an 11-2 season, throwing for 3,094 yards with 48 TDs and just 2 interceptions. On top of that, he was also a National Sophomore of the Year and a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. So, it’s pretty clear that Lewis isn’t of that sort of caliber.

Then the kind of bond Julian Lewis and Shedeur Sanders share goes beyond football. As Lewis explains, “I can’t say I talk to a lot about football. Like, usually, me and him have conversations. It’s kind of just about life.” This connection suggests Lewis’s growth extends beyond his quarterback skills, fostered by someone who’s been exactly where he’s headed.

But even with all that confidence, doesn’t a veteran player like Kaidon Salter feel like a threat?

Julian Lewis’ honest admission on Kaidon Salter

Well, the QB battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter hasn’t met its ultimate verdict yet. But one thing is pretty evident: Salter brings in four years of experience with him. This guy has thrown for 5,889 career yards with 56 TDs, giving only 17 interceptions, while playing for the Liberty Flames. And his breakout season? 2023, when he took them to a 13-1 record. That’s a kind of resume that instantly catches your eye.

Best part? He even fills in for the parts where Shedeur Sanders used to lack. Look, Sanders was an exceptional passer, but he didn’t prove much in dual-threat ability. If Salter takes up the charge, he can add a new dynamic to the offense with his arms and legs. That kind of resume and hype sure brings in some tension between the players.

But in Lewis and Salter’s case, there’s no bad blood, just pure competition brewing between them. “Honestly, there’s been no animosity towards each other. I don’t think there’s ever been a conflict actually between us. It’s all business, and we understand that. But there’s also that side where we’re both humans, and we understand that, like, hey, it’s nothing personal regardless of what happens. So we definitely get along well, and the building has been super, super healthy, and it’s good,” JuJu said.

Now that there’s no conflict between the two players, all signs are clearly pointing to Julian Lewis taking the reins. And that’s not something Salter might like. So, a few days back, Lewis was on X, sharing a picture in Colorado colors, holding a silver football, and intently looking at the camera, aiming for the QB1 position. He captioned it, “Blessed beyond measure #AlmostTime.” In response, Salter’s father, T. Carlton Lewis, dropped a subtle reply: “Stay focused on the details.” That cryptic remark turned many heads.

With all the developments, let’s wait and see who finally takes up the charge in Boulder this season.