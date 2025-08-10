Julian Lewis’ Dad Makes 3-Word Demand as Coach Prime Nears Colorado QB1 Decision

It’s QB battle season in Boulder, and the spotlight’s locked on two names, Kaidon Salter and Julian “JuJu” Lewis. Salter’s the seasoned one, but JuJu? He’s the kid everyone’s been waiting to see. Colorado’s highest-ranked recruit ever. A five-star phenom who reclassified just to get here sooner, replacing former star QB Shedeur Sanders. From the moment he stepped on campus, fans started daydreaming. Could JuJu be the guy to keep Coach Prime’s offense electric without missing a beat?

Lewis’s journey has been tremendous. He’s the highest-ranked prospect ever to commit to Colorado, a rated No. 2 overall in the 2025 class, and a successor picked to carry forward Coach Prime’s vision. He’s got a lucrative $1.1 million NIL valuation, second only to an offensive tackle on the Buffs’ roster. And he’s earned the right to wear the cherished No. 10 jersey, once sported by legendary “Slash” himself, Kordell Stewart. But the QB1 spot is more about decision-making, leadership, and how quickly you can read a defense when 300-pound linemen are gunning for you. That’s where Salter’s experience can give him an early edge.

Coach Prime is about to announce their QB1 for the 2025 season, and reports suggest that Lewis is slipping behind in that race. As things seem to slip a bit for Julian, his father, T. Carlton Lewis, put up a message on X that hits like a jolt of encouragement. “Run your race…,” he wrote. He also posted a video of his son practicing during the training camp while writing, “It wouldn’t be his story if it came easy. Earn everything! #TrustGod #KeepWorking.” Those words carry weight, coming in the middle of spring battles and swirling eyeballs.

HC Deion Sanders is still recovering from illness, and things aren’t looking great in Boulder’s camp. The announcement has to be made as soon as possible, so that the entire team gets to know who will be leading them on the field. But what if we told you that Lewis had already adjusted himself as Shedeur’s successor, irrespective of the QB race results?

Julian Lewis channels Shedeur’s swagger while fighting for QB1

It won’t be wrong to say that Colorado’s QB room feels like a high-stakes reality show these days. Lewis already made a heart-tugging promise last December, posting a photo of Shedeur’s No. 2 jersey next to his No. 10 in the locker room, captioned, “You left huge shoes to fill, but I promise to work to leave @CUBuffsFootball even better than I found it. Forever grateful.” Now, with that promise echoing in every huddle, that QB1 spot is heating up fast, especially when the announcement is nearing.

Even at Big 12 Media Days, JuJu didn’t just show up; he showed out. Flashy watch? Check. Signature pose taken straight from Shedeur’s highlight reel? Double check. He is tapping into the legacy but ready to carve his own, and fans ate it up. That kind of swag isn’t just for the cameras; it’s a power move in the QB competition, especially when Coach Prime hasn’t yet picked any.

Ask any young athlete if they’d want to be the starting quarterback for their team, and the answer would be an instant, confident “yes.” At just 17 years old, Lewis stands on the edge of that dream, and if he does manage to win the QB race, it would be nothing short of monumental for him. But for now, it’s all just speculation. The decision ultimately rests with Coach Prime, and all we can do is wait for the moment he makes his call.