Julian Lewis’ Father Breaks Silence on QB’s Strong Message to Coach Prime After Dynamic With Kaidon Salter Confirmed

The 5-star recruit, Julian Lewis, originally from Carrollton, Georgia, reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025, effectively skipping his senior year of high school football to enroll early and jumpstart his college career. Lewis initially committed to USC but flipped his commitment to Colorado, drawn by the opportunity to work with head coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. His signing was a huge coup for Colorado, particularly following Shedeur Sanders’ exit to the NFL, creating a quarterback hole that Lewis is keen to fill.

Lewis has impressed coaches and spectators with his arm talent and accuracy, even with competition from Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter during spring drills. Off the field, Lewis has spoken out about the distinction between his football life and NIL arrangements. He recognizes the benefits of NIL opportunities but states firmly that football is his first priority. He thanks his family, including his dad, and his support structure for guiding him through these opportunities responsibly.

T. Carlton Lewis, Julian Lewis’s father, has played a huge part in his life. He helped walk him through the NIL process and worked to help create opportunities that matched Julian’s values and goals. The proud father that he is, Carlton Lewis never misses a moment to hype up his kid. Recently, a user posted a video on X, showing the evolution of Lewis from his High School training ground to Boulder. T. Carlton Lewis reposted the video with a simple yet thoughtful caption, “Same process, different place… Earn Everything.”

TC Lewis pointed out how his son is taking every challenge in stride, keeping his eyes open to learn and get better each day. He reposted a video of Julian’s practice throws with the caption that so aptly encapsulates the mentality: “Day 3 with 6 months to learn and prepare #TrustGod #KeepWorking.” This reveals the grind Julian is exerting himself into, recognizing that natural ability won’t get him the starter role on its own. TC Lewis has been a consistent voice in Julian’s corner, reminding him that growth is a process. He’s proud of the way Julian is navigating the change to college life and the heightened expectations.

The QB room at Colorado is loaded, with battle-hardened competitors such as Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub also in the mix for the starting job, so Julian has to bring his A-game every single day. Aside from football, TC Lewis is also instrumental in helping Julian navigate the business aspect of college sports. Julian is playing both the entrepreneur and quarterback roles as he fields NIL deals and creates a brand alongside maintaining focus on football. TC’s counsel keeps Julian leveled, keeping ambition in check with responsibility.

The unexpected bond between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

Amid Julian Lewis’s development as a freshman QB in Colorado, there’s an equally fascinating chapter on how he gets along with Kaidon Salter, the veteran Liberty transfer who’s also fighting for the starting quarterback position. It’s so brotherly, and that attitude is a breath of fresh air in the high-pressure game of college football. Coach Prime’s close friend, Uncle Neely, dropped the bombshell about this special relationship, highlighting how both quarterbacks are more than teammates but truly cool with one another. It’s a team-oriented mindset that has resonated with Deion Sanders’ way of thinking since he began running the program.

Kaidon Salter, the veteran himself, of course, becomes the big brother. He recalls what it was like for him when he was a freshman himself, guided by Malik Willis at Liberty, and now here he is returning the favor with Julian. Salter discusses the minor things with Julian, guiding him through life in college football while keeping the competitive spark alive. Julian, in return, addresses Salter as “Big Bro,” indicating the respect and trust that have built up between them. On the field, the two QBs add different flavors to the game that are different.

Julian’s pocket movement and precision passing are contrasted with Salter’s running for explosion and playmaking capability. But the myth that one is a pure passer and the other a pure runner is debunked by Uncle Neely, who tells us both can run and throw and makes Colorado’s offense diversified and unpredictable. It’s a partnership that could just make the entire team better.