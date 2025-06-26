Julian Lewis’ Father is Thankful to Coach Prime as Colorado QB1 Battle is Clarified

Julian Lewis, the highly touted quarterback from Carrollton, Georgia, has been making big headlines in college football. His commitment propelled Colorado into the national spotlight, immediately elevating the team’s recruiting profile and bringing hope for an exciting future to fans. Meanwhile, the spotlight isn’t reserved for Julian alone. His father, T. Carlton (T.C.) Lewis, has been just as vocal and supportive—a presence that we can see both in the stands and behind the scenes. T.C. is not unfamiliar with football himself: a former University of Connecticut offensive lineman, his father, a New Jersey high school coach, raised him under his tutelage.

While his playing career was interrupted by personal tragedy, T.C. has invested all his knowledge and love into developing Julian, teaching him discipline and a love for the game early in life. Throwing drills at night in the hallways, lessons on earning your place—these are the moments that have defined Julian’s development. Following Colorado’s jersey unveiling, T.C. made it clear to Coach Prime what he wanted and expected for his son’s development.

“Little things like getting your number for kids goes a long way. Thankful for @DeionSanders and the staff at CU for how they’ve made Julian’s transition to college life smooth. @JulianLewis10 @CUBuffsFootball #10 jerseys available now @Fanatics,” T.C. posts on X.

T.C.’s message was simple: he believes in the process, but he’s not afraid to hold Coach Prime accountable either. In the universe of college football, with the limelight blazing and the heat never letting up, T.C. is aware his son is walking into a high-pressure arena. His message to Deion Sanders was as much a vote of confidence as it was a whisper that Julian is in good hands.

The jersey unveiling was more than just the number Julian wore on his back. It was about legacy, trust, and the unspoken connection between a father and his son’s new coach. T.C. wanted to make it clear that he’s in Julian’s corner but that he’s also counting on Deion to mold his son into the best person he can be. In the succeeding days, Julian answered his dad’s post with a brief yet sincere comment: “Blessed to be able to wear 10 at CU @KSlash10.” It’s a new beginning, and stakes are higher than ever—but having T.C. by his side, Julian’s as prepared as he can be for what lies ahead.

Who will lead the Buffs?

The Colorado Buffaloes are fully rebuilding, fresh off an offseason that saw them send Heisman contender Shedeur Sanders, featured star two-way threat Travis Hunter, and a slew of important targets packing. This year, however, the largest question in Boulder isn’t Flashy uniforms or viral social media accounts—it’s who’s going to run things from under center after Shedeur left for the NFL. Enter Julian Lewis, the five-star freshman phenom, and Kaidon Salter, the Liberty transfer with an arsenal of stats and a record of winning at the collegiate level. The QB1 battle has been the subject of conversation, with fans, analysts, and even recruits chiming in.

Coach Prime, as always, has left everyone wondering—now. As a Big 12 insider and 247Sports’ Brien Hanley suggests, the writing may indeed already be on the wall: Salter will likely get the call to start the season, but watch for Julian Lewis calling the plays come midseason. Salter, who stunned in 2023 with Liberty (i.e., a 13-1 record, almost 6,000 passing yards, and 77 total touchdowns), experienced a sophomore slump in 2024. His spring games provided glimpses of greatness but also inconsistency, enough to prompt even the most ardent Buffs fan to raise an eyebrow. Hanley’s opinion? “Kaidon Salter from Colorado. Look, good year in 2023, took a step back in 2024 at Liberty, so we’ll see what happens. We heard a lot of inconsistencies in the passing game coming out of the spring.”

While Julian Lewis awaits his turn, he is packing the type of skill that is a rare find. He’s young, sure, but he’s got the poise and the arm to make an impact at the Power Five level. “They put a lot into this kid,” Hanley reminded. “He’s really good.” Indeed, the insider foresees that come week six or seven, Lewis might be the man in charge, particularly if Colorado needs to light a fire under their season. Coach Prime’s choice, therefore, is not merely who’s ready now—it’s who’s ready for the future. The outlook for the Buffaloes’ season? ESPN’s FPI has them 49th in the country, and their projected win total is between 5.5 and 6.5 games, and there is only a small possibility they make the College Football Playoff.