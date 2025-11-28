Julian Lewis Gets Unexpected Message From Lane Kiffin’s Son After Deion Sanders’ Redshirt Announcement

If you thought Colorado QB Julian Lewis would sulk his way into redshirt limbo after Deion Sanders halted his freshman season, you read the situation wrong. Instead, he doubled down on the future, dropping a post that instantly picked up traction. And the Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin’s comment added to the noise, fueling speculation that wasn’t even on anyone’s radar hours before.

“Season 1✔️Season 2⏳All glory to God!” Lewis wrote on Instagram, a photo carousel rolling for what’s coming next. But what stole the spotlight wasn’t just Julian Lewis’ confidence. QB Knox Kiffin dropped a simple “🤘🏻” under the post. It may be a silent reaction, but nothing in college football is ever just a silent reaction. And the “why now?” made the moment even louder.

Because the thing is, Julian Lewis and Knox Kiffin aren’t longtime friends, social-media buddies, or part of some high school QB union. Their online interaction history is practically a blank page. So why would a young HS QB tip his cap to Colorado’s suddenly-redshirted prodigy?

Knox transferred to Oxford High this year, flashed bursts of promise (4-of-7 for 109 yards + a TD in reserve action), and has been growing into a QB with buzz. Meanwhile, Julian Lewis reclassified, dominated Georgia high school football (11,010 yards, 144 TDs, three straight 48+ TD seasons), became the youngest QB ever on a Sports Illustrated cover, and arrived in Boulder as Prime Time’s prized recruit. Two teenage QBs, both living under bright spotlights and long shadows of pressure. Maybe Knox’s comment was more about the brotherhood of the position.

But the timing is still eyebrow-raising. Especially because Lane Kiffin himself has become the king of online breadcrumbs. Knox, wearing LSU headphones last month, lit up SEC fan bases. Now he’s dropping emojis under Juju’s post right as Colorado’s QB room enters a seismic crossroads. Is it transfer portal foreshadowing or just QB-to-QB respect during turbulent times?

After all, Julian Lewis has already played his four NCAA-allowed games. He flashed brilliance vs. West Virginia (299 yards, 2 TDs), showing guts in his debut vs. Delaware, and stepping into chaos created by a carousel of Salter–Staub–Lewis rotations. He wasn’t benched because he failed. Which brings us to Deion Sanders’ redshirt decision.

Deion Sanders’ motive behind Julian Lewis’ redshirt move

Now, the real twist is Deion Sanders’ redshirt decision. A move that, in Boulder, sparked more praise than panic for once. For Colorado, losing that arm on the field stings. For the young QB, it’s a long-term investment in his evolution.

“I got to do what’s best for these young men,” Deion Sanders said in his CBS interview. “And what’s best for him and his family is to elongate his college career by allowing him to sit out this week… And now he gets another year, so you’re not burning that for him. Which is the best thing for young man.”

The Buffs are 3-8, staggering after Shedeur Sanders’ NFL exit, and burning Juju’s redshirt for one more game against Kansas State would’ve been malpractice. Instead, the five-star will sit, learn, grow, and re-enter Season 2 with four years of eligibility. In four games, he went 52-of-94 for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. But what sealed the moment was Juju’s response.

“He was cool. He’s maturing tremendously, and he took it well,” Deion Sanders revealed on Coach Prime’s Playbook.

A freshman accepting a redshirt mid-season without drama is leadership. Sure, Colorado might feel the short-term bruise. But as people say, suffer now, enjoy later. Deion Sanders just made a move only a coach with conviction and courage would make. And with Juju leaning into Season 2 already, the Buffs’ future suddenly feels a lot louder.