Julian Lewis Gives Up on Deion Sanders’ Program After Losing Starting Spot to Isaac Wilson, Per CU Insider

Former highly touted quarterback Julian Lewis sparked controversy during Colorado’s 27-24 loss to Utah after appearing to ignore his teammates’ celebration following DeKalon Taylor’s 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The score gave Colorado a 14-13 lead, but Lewis’ reaction drew attention after Deion Sanders replaced him with Isaac Wilson as the starting quarterback.

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Now, Colorado insider Brian Howell has publicly questioned the young quarterback’s commitment, adding to speculation about his future in Boulder.

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“Look, we haven’t mentioned this name, and there’s probably no need to really mention this name much going forward, but Juju is clearly checked out. I mean, I told you, every time I found him on the binoculars, he’s standing there. He’s not like 20 yards away from everybody, but he was never talking to anybody,” Howell said during an appearance with Moneyline Matt on October 20.

“And he, you know, there’s that one little snippet, but DeKalon Taylor’s coming off the field after his touchdown, and everybody’s hitting him on the helmet and everything, walks right by Juju, and Juju’s just standing there. Doesn’t do anything. Juju’s checked out. And his people can come at us, whatever, and say we’re wrong. I’m watching the body language. I think that it’s extremely disappointing how he’s handled it,” Howell added.

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Lewis entered the season with high expectations and delivered his best performance against Weber State, completing 17 of 23 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-21 victory. However, his production declined as Colorado’s offense struggled. Through four appearances, he completed 61 of 95 passes (64.2%) for 733 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions before losing his starting role during the Buffs’ 23-13 defeat to Baylor on September 26.

But Wilson hasn’t exactly justified that decision. In his first start against Texas Tech, the Utah transfer completed 26 of 44 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in a 29-7 defeat. He also rushed for 42 yards on 17 carries. Despite those mistakes, Sanders retained him as the starter against No. 11 Utah.

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Wilson subsequently completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against his former team. Through four appearances this season, he has thrown for 699 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 57.4% of his passes.

Sanders, however, has declined to elaborate publicly on the circumstances surrounding Lewis’ demotion.

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“I’d love for Julian Lewis to come here and tell you what happened. I didn’t bench him. It didn’t happen like that. Julian Lewis didn’t play, so I won’t go there,” Sanders told reporters. “I’m not going to say nothing derogatory about the kid.”

Lewis’ aunt reportedly criticized the coaching decision, suggesting frustration within his circle over his reduced role.

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The quarterback controversy comes as Colorado’s season continues to unravel. The Buffs have lost eight consecutive Big 12 games, with their last conference victory coming against Iowa State, 24-17, on October 11, 2025. Sanders also dismissed three players following the Northwestern loss, citing conduct detrimental to the team, while the program faced scrutiny after pages containing offensive plays reportedly surfaced at a hotel bar before the Texas Tech matchup.

Amid those struggles, former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia reportedly encouraged Lewis to keep his head up before the Utah game. Pavia, who attended the matchup and now streams on Twitch, later discussed their interaction on his stream.

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Howell’s criticism has raised questions about whether Lewis will remain in Boulder beyond this season. One writer suggested a transfer was inevitable, although neither Lewis nor Colorado has announced any plans for him to leave. Under the NCAA’s transfer rules, the next regular football transfer window opens in January 2027.

However, Howell’s accusations are based on his observations of Lewis’ body language, including a brief sideline interaction. Lewis hasn’t publicly addressed the criticism, and the footage alone doesn’t establish whether he has mentally disengaged from the program.

Colorado now sits at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play. With Wilson remaining the starter despite his five interceptions in two starts, Sanders faces growing scrutiny over his quarterback decisions as the Buffs struggle to turn their season around.