Julian Lewis Makes Emotional Kaidon Salter Admission as Deion Sanders Updates CU Buffs QB1 Battle

Who said competition kills brotherhood? Since Shedeur Sanders is gone from Colorado, the buzz is all about who’s next in line. Julian Lewis initially seemed like the frontrunner, thanks to his hype, photos, and five-star potential. But Kaidon Salter’s arrival kicked the QB battle into high gear. Instead of trash talk and rivalry drama, these two have forged a genuine brotherhood, pushing each other to improve. And Lewis’s emotional take on Salters shows it. For them it’s not just about winning the starting spot. It’s also about a shared drive to make the team better.

Fresh off impressive performances in fall camp, both Buffs quarterbacks are standing out. Julian “JuJu” Lewis is displaying newfound poise and accuracy. A stark contrast to his spring game showing. The true freshman has impressed coaches with his film study and work ethic, tightening the QB competition more than anticipated. Zy Crisler noted, “Even though JuJu’s a young guy, he plays like an older guy.” Meanwhile, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter continues to be a frontrunner, showcasing his dynamic dual-threat capabilities and offering Colorado’s offense a potent weapon with both his arm and legs.

But this time it’s not their game that’s turning heads. It’s Julian Lewis’s raw admission on the bond he shares with Kaidon Salter. And talking about it on BiggDoggChico Lewis said: “I mean, he’s he’s a great guy. I mean, I met his whole family. I mean, his brother’s on the team, too. It’s kind of it kind of reminds me of my own family. I mean, seeing how his mom and dad move around together and just his relationship with his siblings and things like that.” Well, it looks like their bromance is kicking in full throttle and has no sign of slowing down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Conference USA Championship New Mexico State vs Liberty DEC 01 December 1, 2023: Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter 7 enters the field before the NCAA Conference USA Football Championship Game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. Greg Atkins/CSM Credit Image: Greg Atkins/Cal Media Lynchburg VA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231201_zma_c04_114.jpg GregxAtkinsx csmphotothree205948

AD

The quarterback competition between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter remains competitive, but Salter’s experience gives him a serious edge. After four years at Liberty, he boasts 5,889 passing yards, 56 touchdowns, and a low interception count of 17. His impressive 2023 season, where he led Liberty to a 13-1 record, is the kind of performance that commands attention. Even Julian Lewis acknowledges Salter’s experience and the value he brings. “I mean, he’s been in college a lot longer than me. And so just seeing that it’s it’s still you’re still able to be around family and enjoy your time with your family and still have that connection while you’re off the field is is definitely cool,” Lewis said.

But let’s not overlook Julian Lewis. Despite lacking college experience, he has impressed crowds since his high school days. In 2023, he guided Carrollton to an 11-2 season, passing for 3,094 yards with 48 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. He also earned National Sophomore of the Year honors and was a Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist. Clearly, Lewis is a gifted player ready to leave his mark. But it looks like his wait is going to be a long one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders clear verdict on QB1 battle

Coach Prime is taking his time with the quarterback decision, and that’s the plan. Now that Shedeur Sanders is in the NFL, the starting job at Colorado is a competition between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. With the Georgia Tech game just weeks away, Sanders isn’t in a hurry to name “the guy,” making it clear that the battle is still far from over.

For Coach Prime, the plan is simple: “I see us winning… I’m not looking that far down the line… and the cream of the crop is going to rise,” Coach Prime said. “Both of these guys can play. I think we could play well with either of them.” This confidence, along with an improved offensive line and a balanced offensive approach, has left fans buzzing. But even if the battle’s still far from over, naming one starter might not turn out good for Deion Sanders’ team. Why?

Look, playing with just one player might push Julian Lewis out in the transfer portal, and losing a blue-chip player is not a smart move. Even former Alabama standout and ex-Buffalo Bills scout Gerald “Smoke” Dixon warned Sanders about the same, with a solution of playing in a two-QB system. ” “You can’t leave a four-star, talented player like JuJu Lewis on the sideline all season, and you can’t play Kaidon all year, just because I think he’s going to get banged up,” Dixon explained. “When you have a young guy like JuJu, if you keep him on the sideline for a long time, I only know one place where he’s going to end up: the transfer portal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s not forget that Deion Sanders made it pretty clear who he’s leaning towards. Talking about Kaidon Salter, he said, “The kid is going to cause havoc. It’s going to be a totally different type of offense from what you’ve seen us do in the past because we had a guy who could spin it tremendously.” And can we blame him? With over 1,600 rushing yards in his last two seasons at Liberty, Salter’s dual-threat ability brings a new dimension to Colorado’s offense that they haven’t had under Deion Sanders.

Best part? Their offensive line seems pretty solid after last season’s inconsistencies, as they have eight solid starters developing in fall camp. Backed up by a strong group of running backs and Salter’s running game, the Buffaloes could go from having one of the worst rushing offenses in the FBS to one of the best. No matter who starts in Week 1, both quarterbacks have shown they can keep Colorado’s momentum going into the 2025 season.