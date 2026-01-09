Julian Lewis Makes Strong Feelings Clear as Deion Sanders Gets Big Transfer Portal Update

Colorado’s transfer portal frenzy is finally showing signs of calm. After watching more than 35 players exit following a rough 3-9 season, Deion Sanders secured a top transfer LB, Liona Lefau, from the portal. But the boost isn’t just for paper; QB Julian Lewis himself backed his move to Boulder.

“If they can’t score, they can’t win!!! Up the Sko!!! 🦬,” Colorado QB Julian Lewis said on X.

Julian Lewis just made it pretty clear that Colorado isn’t backing down very soon. Despite landing a tough season, Deion Sanders is putting all his pieces back together and is ready to show up. JuJu is right there to back him and welcome the new player, too. After losing linebackers Shaun Myers and Reginald Hughes to the portal, adding a key playmaker became very crucial for Colorado.

Now, Liona Lefau joins fellow linebacker additions, former Bowling Green Gideon Lampron and New Mexico State’s Tyler Martinez, signaling Coach Prime’s strategy of targeting veteran players on the team who can make an immediate impact. Lefau comes in with a hunger to do so, as after sophomore Ty’Anthony Smith’s emergence in Texas, his role got cut short.

But now at Colorado, his SEC powers will create dominance. Deion Sanders and linebackers coach Andre Hart made sure that they brought the top players. And Lefau enters the team with an SEC berth and 138 tackles, three sacks, five pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one interception across three seasons with the Longhorns.

His resume justifies the hype perfectly; in the 2025 season, Lefau started every game, recording 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections. On top of it, he also contributed on special teams during his freshman season and even played as a safety in 2025. So, it’s pretty clear that he can impact plays at various positions, and that’s an added advantage for the Buffs.

This is a massive win for a team that came dead last among Big 12 defenses in the 2025 season under Robert Livingston. He will be a major back for the team, which allowed 425 yards per game through the air and on the ground. Now, for Leafu, who’s eyeing a better NFL future, Colorado is a place he can count on.

With a room needing so much improvement this year, all scouts and media will be eyeing Deion Sanders’ turnaround. And that’s where Leafu can come strong with ample playing time, and his stock will only rise after a nine-loss season.

Lefau’s commitment marks the 15th transfer addition for Deion Sanders’ team since the portal opened on January 2nd. Plus, he reaffirms Colorado’s dominance in recruiting from SEC teams as he becomes the second addition after former Missouri offensive tackle Jayvven Richardson’s commitment to the team.

However, the list doesn’t just stop at them.

Deion Sanders’ eyes are are on a major portal target

Deion Sanders is not just eyeing new portal targets but also doubling down on old ones. As he is pushing hard to land defense back, Boo Carter is a player who’s deeply familiar with Deion Sanders’s program. Colorado previously tried recruiting him heavily out of high school, looking at his similarities with Travis Hunter. But this time, they inched closer to grab his commitment.

As per On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Carter is expected to take an official visit to Boulder later this week. He recently visited Vanderbilt, which remains a serious contender, while Louisville, Auburn, and Mississippi State are also in the mix. Still, Colorado and Vandy remain his top options.

Now, Deion Sanders’ push for Carter makes sense, as he immediately showed dominance at Tennessee. As a freshman, he earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2024, recording 38 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception in five starts at safety. He also led the SEC in punt return average at 16.5 yards.

His momentum took a hit in his sophomore season when he missed offseason activities and practice, and reports of off-field issues emerged. And despite playing some games, he got dismissed from the program in November, with Josh Heupel citing a “standard” Carter failed to meet. Now, let’s wait and see if Deion Sanders and his team can make their case strong for him or not.