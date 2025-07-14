Julian Lewis Shrugs Off Kaidon Salter Rivalry as Deion Sanders Delays QB1 Call

Julian Lewis isn’t focused on filling anyone’s shoes, not even Shedeur Sanders’. The freshman QB and former five-star prospect knows better than to chase shadows. At just 17, Lewis is already showing poise beyond his years. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, the Georgia native made it clear that his mission in Boulder is personal. “I honestly don’t look at it as trying to fill his (Sanders) shoes,” said Lewis. “I think I’m trying to create my own path.” With maturity like that, it’s clear JuJu isn’t just here to follow; he’s here to lead.

However, the quarterback room at Colorado might be the deepest in the Big 12. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter brings big-game experience and is viewed by many as the frontrunner. On the flip side, 3rd-year Buff Ryan Staub adds veteran depth. And then there’s freshman phenom Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis, already turning heads but walking into a fierce competition. So, the path to QB1 won’t be easy, but Lewis isn’t backing down. Simply let the battle begin.

But Julian Lewis isn’t letting the buzz around Colorado’s QB competition rattle him, especially when it comes to Kaidon Salter. On the July 12th episode of BuffStampedeDotCom, the freshman phenom made it clear there’s no tension with the Liberty transfer. When asked by Adam Munsterteiger if he’s picked up anything from Salter, Lewis kept it real: “Honestly, like me, Salter don’t talk about ball that much. I mean, like, we kind of just, we understand what’s going on. And I think we both have so much respect for each other that we understand that it’s all business. Like, it’s nothing personal. So, we can actually chill and not even talk about football off the field. Like, we just talk about life and girls—I mean, things like that. Just being normal people.”

So, no rivalry vibes here, just mutual respect and a shared grind. Lewis might be the new kid on campus, but he’s handling the quarterback battle with veteran poise. While many would expect tension to rise in a heated competition, JuJu is keeping it cool and keeping the bigger picture in mind.

When asked what the QB showdown will look like during camp, he responded with calm confidence: “The same as it’s been looking before. I don’t think we look at it as a competition. I mean, of course, that’s what it looks like, but I think we’re two guys with the same goals. And I mean, we just want to win, and the best man’s going to play, and we understand that. They made it clear, so it’s kind of not even competition. We’re just going out there practicing, just trying to do the best we can be.” So, for JuJu, it’s less about outshining the next guy and more about elevating the team.

Right now, the focus is all about that first game at Folsom Field. But none of this would be possible without one key decision — Deion Sanders holding off on naming a QB1. That move has kept the competition wide open and the intensity high. Then….

Julian Lewis Vs Kaidon Salter

Julian Lewis enters his freshman season as the crown jewel of Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class. A former four-star standout and the No. 6 QB in the country per 247Sports, Lewis leads a talented group that includes five other blue-chip prospects. But waiting in the wings is Kaidon Salter, the seasoned vet. After 4 years at Liberty, Salter brings a wealth of experience and big-game production. In 2023 alone, he lit it up with 2,876 passing yards, 32 TDs, and a 61% completion rate. So, it’s youth vs. experience in Boulder, and the battle under center is just heating up.

However, Coach Prime turned heads at Big 12 Media Days by bringing both of his QBs—Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis—to the spotlight. It sent a loud, clear message: the QB1 job is still up for grabs. Sanders didn’t hold back when asked about the competition. “We brought both of them because I don’t know which one’s gonna start,” said Sanders. “We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He’s been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn’t have brought him here if I didn’t trust him, but JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can’t lose either way with either of those two.”

So, in true Coach Prime fashion—confident, bold, and calculated—he’s setting the stage for one of the most electric QB battles in the Big 12. Now, all eyes are on who takes that first snap this season.