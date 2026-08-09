Julian Sayin Announces Major Transformation to Help Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Entering the 2026 season, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has been tipped to become one of college football’s best quarterbacks. In a season that could determine the trajectory of his professional career, Sayin has undergone a major physical change that would push him closer to expectations.

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“Yeah, I’m about 215 [pounds] now,” Sayin told the media after the third day of the Buckeyes’ fall camp. “So, a little bit heavier than last year. It was very helpful in the offseason. Coach Mike pushed me pretty hard. And I think the extra weight has helped me in throwing the ball and running the ball.”

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After transferring from Alabama to Ohio State following Nick Saban’s retirement in 2024, Julian Sayin was listed at 203 pounds. Sayin redshirted that season, giving him time to study the system and plan his physical development. Before the 2025 season, when he was to be named the starting quarterback, he bulked up and was listed at 208 pounds.

And while Sayin has not been labeled underweight, analysts have generally questioned his overall size, slender frame, and physical durability. At 6-foot-1, NFL draft scouts have expressed their doubts as to whether his build is robust enough to withstand heavy contact. Regardless, his elite accuracy and poise have often made up for what seems like the biggest weakness in his game.

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Sayin has acknowledged these concerns. Working with strength coach Mickey Marotti, he bulked up before fall camp. The good news is that Sayin is very comfortable with his new weight. The QB1 noted that the added weight and stronger base have helped improve his throwing velocity and stability through contact.

“Being able to add some weight and improve strength and have a stronger base, a little bit stronger legs, is able to increase that pace,” Sayin said.

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Sayin’s physical transformation would definitely raise expectations for him in 2026. With a lighter physique in 2025, he finished as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists and the most accurate passer in the FBS with his 77% pass completion rate.

There have been doubts regarding Sayin’s ability to function without the star-studded wide receiver unit at Ohio State. Many analysts believe Sayin would find it difficult to thrive outside of Columbus. However, he doesn’t have to worry about that next season, since Jeremiah Smith is returning as the QB’s most lethal weapon.

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Ryan Day on Sayin’s improved physique

Sayin’s weight decision is one that was heavily supported by his coaches, and head coach Ryan Day also shared his thoughts on the quarterback with the media.

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“I think Julian came here to be great,” Ryan Day said on 97.1 The Fan—Ohio’s Sports Destination when asked about Julian Sayin on August 6. “He knows what our goals are, but it was a mixed bag. He did some really good things.

“He’s worked really hard this offseason to change his body, to continue to get stronger. But then also just overall experience. Things are going to move slower for him this year. He’s somebody who, to me, cares a lot about his teammates, but two is very, very intelligent, one of the smarter guys that I’ve been around, and we’ve had some really smart quarterbacks here, but he can really handle high levels of information fast.”

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Sayin fell short of expectations in the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana and the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Miami. In particular, critics pointed out the QB’s reluctance to use his legs to scramble. Sayin has been working on that aspect in the offseason and even showed a glimpse during Ohio State’s spring game.