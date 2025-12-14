Julian Sayin Doesn’t Fall For Tricky Michigan Trap That Could Ruin His Reputation

Julian Sayin’s prowess earned him bragging rights over Michigan after beating UM gloriously this season. Ann Arbor is absolutely sour at the fact that their winning streak has been snapped, and is awaiting the moment Sayin slips up. However, the QB knows better.

A hostile Michigan crowd and a harsh winter afternoon could do nothing to stop the barrage that Sayin wrecked against Michigan. The QB went 19/26 on passes, threw for 233 yards, and scored three TDs. Sayin has exceeded the expectations around him this season, and his Michigan display made him a surefire candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He didn’t win the award, but he was surprisingly put in a very precarious position by a journalist.

“If you could press one button that kills an Ohio State fan, but Ohio State beats Michigan for eternity, would you press that button?” A reporter asked Sayin during his media availability at the award ceremony.

“I don’t know if I want to kill a Buckeye fan,” the QB answered awkwardly.

The Game is the highlight of the year for die-hard fans on either side of the iconic rivalry. And yes, the emotions become extreme at some points. It’s been some time since OSU fans experienced the joy of winning over TTUN. But it’s not the ultimate goal for players at Ohio State. If Sayin had picked the other option, he would’ve been caught in a PR storm. Michigan would’ve loved to add more fuel to the fire that would break out as a result.

Michigan has every reason to look at Sayin as the villain. They thought Sayin’s interception would add one more loss to that annoying 1-4 record for Ryan Day. But the QB wreaked havoc from that point onwards. Michigan’s defense was of no use, since Sayin was never pressured or sacked in the game. It’s going to be some time for Michigan fans to recover from that loss. After Sayin unleashed that monster 50-yard TD pass, the home side knew what they were truly facing in the QB. He wasn’t fazed by the challenge in the slightest.

Julian Sayin on the mindset after the troubling Michigan interception

Julian Sayin was close to becoming an embarrassment for the season after that costly interception. But he remained undeterred and put on a show that was pure class. Sayin told Kirk Herbstreit of the mentality that he and the Buckeyes adopted after that pick.

“I think our whole thing as an offense is about battling adversity and just keep swinging,” he said in the December 1 episode of Nonstop. “And the second play of the game, adversity hits, had the turnover. I think there was no panic on our sidelines. Our coaches were all very calm, and we knew our defense would go out and get a stop or force them to three. So I think it was just having that mentality of just keep swinging and keep battling. And adversity is going to come. But we’re going to be ready for it.”

And boy, were they ready. Jayden Fielding made up for that interception, and the OSU offense got to work in the 2 quarter. Sayin threw a 35-yard TD to Jeremiah Smith within 4 minutes of the quarter. Towards the end of it, he’d thrown another one. The Buckeyes’ defense also played to its best, keeping Michigan without points in the second half. And then came the 50-yard pass to Carnell Tate, which gutted the Wolverines for good.

“I think the best thing to do is win with humility,” Ryan Day said in the post-game press conference. “I think that speaks to our program and speaks to what it means to be a Buckeye.”

Julian Sayin has been just that throughout the entire season. He has a lot more to achieve than making his whole career about earning the golden pants. Besides, he’d want more OSU fans to enjoy future editions of the game and OSU football in general. He beat Michigan without taking such extreme measures, and he can continue doing that for the rest of his career.