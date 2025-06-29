Julian Sayin Faces Harsh Will Howard Reality After Ryan Day’s $2M Hire Sparks Fresh Concern

Everything looks smooth in practice—until the season starts. That’s when the real pressure kicks in, and it doesn’t hit everyone the same. For Julian Sayin, it’s not just about stepping into a big role. It’s about the intense scrutiny at Ohio State, with all eyes on whether the national champs can defend their title and if Sayin can truly handle the heat. But the red flags are only growing louder.

Ryan Day’s squad has some fresh faces in crucial roles who have filled the voids left by key departures. However, it would be interesting to see if those new faces will be able to live up to the expectations or not. The Buckeyes will start their upcoming season against Texas, a program with one of the nastiest defensive lines in the country. And the game against the Longhorns is something that won’t ease anyone into the spotlight, especially for a QB who’s rarely tested by a quality defense.

Julian Sayin’s issue came into the spotlight, which wasn’t about any skill but how he handled pressure during the spring practice. Even OSU insider Dan Hope admitted on the June 28th episode of McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning that the season opener will be the real test for Julian. “I think this is the guy who has great skill set as a passer. I think he’s got that really quick release, that strong arm, very good accuracy, the ability to make all the throws on the field. I think the biggest question for Julian right now is that first game of the year; you’re playing against a really good Texas defensive line. How’s he gonna handle having the rush coming out of him in live action?” Hope said.

The concern isn’t just mechanical; it’s about physicality as well. “He’s a little bit undersized for what you want in a quarterback,” Hope added.

The 6-footer—he is listed at 6-1, but after standing next to him, it’s a stretch—completed 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the spring game. He also led a second TD drive. But now, comparing him to OSU’s last season hero, Will Howard, questions will arise about whether Sayin can run the ball or take hits. And actually, the concern makes sense here.

Howard has a huge physical frame, standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing around 236 pounds. He became one of the reasons behind OSU’s CFP national championship victory. He racked up 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in the previous season, which is enough to tell how dominant he was.

Sayin is definitely smooth and will make the routine plays routinely, which is a priority in Ryan Day’s system. But he’s small. And Day and OSU are not accustomed to starting QBs under 6-3. Howard is 6’4″, as was Dwayne Haskins. Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and Kyle McCord are 6’3″. On the other hand, at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 195 pounds, Sayin is under consideration if the young prospect would be able to carry on where Howard left off last season.

“I think that’s the biggest concern with Julian right now: is he a guy that they’re going to trust to be able to run the ball? Is he a guy that they’re going to trust to be able to take hits? Because, you know, he just doesn’t have that big frame that they had with a guy like Will Howard last year.” Hope said. “They will be a little bit more hesitant to use Julian in the running game because of the fact that he doesn’t have that big frame.” Sayin can scramble a bit but is not a vaunted runner. But his quick release and ability to read the field are his calling cards, good enough to keep the chains moving.

The good news? There’s still time for Julian to work on those concerning areas. The bad news? The test won’t wait, as Texas will come with one of the most aggressive-looking defensive fronts, and Julian must have an answer for that. However, there’s someone who is facing as much pressure to deliver, and he’s from the sidelines.

Can Ohio State’s new offensive brain handle the heat?

While the quarterback situation is getting more attention, the problem doesn’t end here. Another name facing the heat even before the fall is Brian Hartline. The $2M offensive coordinator is also under serious pressure to carry a lot of expectations. He is known for his elite wide receiver coaching abilities and recruiting antics, but what about calling plays? That’s a whole different scenario.

Brian Hartline likely won’t be calling as many quarterback keepers as Chip Kelly did for Howard last season, and run-pass options (RPOs) will be a thing of the past. “Brian Hartline has to prove himself as an offensive coordinator,” Hope said. “We saw two years ago Ryan Day came close to handing over play calling duties to Brian Hartline, and then he kind of pulled that back and kept himself because he didn’t yet have that confidence in Brian Hartline to be the guy calling the plays for the offense.”

So, two years later, has Hartline developed enough? Well, he’s definitely going to get thrown into the fire in the upcoming season. And it’s going to be a make-or-break situation for him, as success would cement his name in the coaching world. If the offense fails, the questions will not only be raised about Hartline, but it will also put Ryan Day’s decision to promote him under the microscope.