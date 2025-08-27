Julian Sayin Faces Mounting Pressure After OSU Legend Urban Meyer Sends Warning to Ryan Day

The August 30 Ohio State–Texas showdown might be the biggest edition of the pairing after the iconic 2005 game. No. 1 vs. No. 3. The start of the title defense vs. the revenge of last year. Naturally, Arch Manning is going to take some spotlight. The Buckeyes fans will root for their elite offense, which has weapons loaded at almost every position. We say almost because, well… Julian Sayin. Yet to be broken in as a proper QB1, can the new guy carry the hopes of fans?

Coming in with only 84 yards and 1 TD, the new Ohio State QB1 is now tasked with leading a Natty-winning offense for a second trip to the title. Urban Meyer, who knows what it takes to bring success to Columbus, was hesitant to lavish praise on Julian Sayin. Meyer, in an August 27 episode of The Joel Klatt Show, said, “Julian Sayin is going to be the biggest question mark.” Despite his unproven state, we know that the supporting cast he’s got is the best in the business.

“Offensive line, I’m hearing they lost four starters. But it’s the best depth they’ve had, and they feel really good about the O-line. The tight end transfer from Purdue [Max Klare] is a excellent player… And then Carnell Tate and [Brandon] Innis at the other receiver spots to complement Jeremiah [Smith]. So, a long-winded answer is I don’t think there’s much of a drop-off,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Western Michigan at Ohio State Sep 7, 2024 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 throws a pass against the Western Michigan Broncos during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairnsx 20240907_gma_usa_0399

Ohio State is starting big in the season, ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll. That’s despite most of Ryan Day’s National Championship production leaving and a mystery QB in Julian Sayin. The QB has the potential to create magic on the field.But we know that being asked to take it easy is not the advice one should be giving to the QB1 of Ohio State. “I hate to say it like this because you never want your quarterback playing like this,” Meyer added when it comes to his advice for Sayin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Sayin is too big a risk for Ryan Day; there’s no doubt about that. And while he needs to prove his worth at his position, he should be depending heavily on that supporting cast. “You don’t need to win this game, Julian, you do not have to do that. You have enough cats around you,” Meyer implored. “I would always tell these young quarterbacks, ‘Give us two first downs and your job is accomplished.’”

AD

In a way, that’s the perfect advice from a coach who has reached the zenith for the Buckeyes. Lest we forget! Urban Meyer won the natty with a third-string quarterback in Cardale Jones. In your first game against the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the idea is not to be the reason that Ohio State loses the game. That’s the level of expectations on Sayin. Of course, the coaching staff will look for growth and improvement, but that can come in future games when the eyeballs of the whole country are not on you.

Texas’ defense has already taken shots at the Buckeyes’ QB1. But the important thing is to take it one snap at a time and not let the moment get to him. Sayin will have the backing of the best receiving corps in college football right now, all of whom can go as top picks in the draft. Ryan Day has only one man to credit for having that guarantee going ahead in this season.

Brian Hartline’s elite receivers will be Julian Sayin’s biggest advantage

When thinking of a Mount Rushmore for Buckeye receivers, there’ll be one candidate from the last few years fighting for a spot. That’s because of the genius of Brian Hartline, who got bumped up as the OC after being the WR coach last year. And every year, he’s had his leading receiver go as a No. 1 pick in the draft. “I think it’s unparalleled,” Meyer said about Hartline’s track record. He’ll be able to say that he coached the likes of Jeremiah Smith, who is bound to go big in the draft. And he’ll probably have another in the future with Chris…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“At the receiver position and maybe overall, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like this where, how are you ever going to replace Marvin Harrison? Bang. You know, how are you going to replace Garrett Wilson? Bang. How you going to replace Emeka [Egbuka]? You know, it just it’s non-stop,” Meyer added.

A number of Brian Hartline’s recruits are on the Buckeyes’ receiving leaderboards. Egbuka tops career receptions with 201. At No. 4, there’s Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr. features at No. 7. Garrett Wilson is tied at No. 10. At this point, the receivers take up more spotlight than the quarterback in Columbus. And because of Hartline’s prowess, even a doubtful QB like Sayin doesn’t seem like too much of a problem.