Julian Sayin Gets Bold Advice From Analyst to Stay in Heisman Race as Draft Drama Stirs Trouble for Ohio State

Julian Sayin is ready for his moment in Columbus. The former top 2024 QB surprised everyone by flipping to Ohio State from Alabama after Nick Saban retired. Now, with Devin Brown at Cal and Air Noland off to South Carolina, Sayin has a clear path. He spent his redshirt year learning Ryan Day and Chip Kelly’s offense, but this fall, Brian Hartline takes over play-calling, and Sayin’s expected to take off. His arm is amazing, and his football smarts are incredible. All signs point to him beating out Lincoln Kienholz for the starting QB spot. The Buckeyes aren’t just giving him a chance; they’re putting him in the spotlight.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day isn’t ready to name a starter, waiting for summer workouts and fall camp, and to avoid losing a backup to the transfer portal. Yet, many believe Sayin is the guy. And Sayin doesn’t need to be a superhero—just sharp, consistent, and explosive.

The Heisman talk is already building, and with receivers like Mylan Graham, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss, Sayin has a ton of talent around him ready to light up the field. The offensive line is also revamped, so everything’s set. His first big moment? Week 1 against Texas. From there, it’s about leading Ohio State on a championship run.

On the June 2nd episode of Adapt & Respond, national analyst RJ Young pondered what more Julian Sayin could do for the Buckeyes besides run the offense, even hinting at a Heisman run. “I think if he throws for 4,000 yards, it’s good. Passes for 40 TDs? It’s good. Throws fewer than 10 interceptions? It’s good. All these things will probably put you in a Heisman Trophy conversation—if not in the conversation as the best freshman, or I should say redshirt freshman, in America,” he said. Simply put, if Sayin hits those goals, he won’t just compete; he’ll demand attention.

So, what does Julian Sayin need to do for a successful 2025 season? RJ Young weighed in, stating, “I believe, he doesn’t need to win the national championship in 2025 to have a successful season. I don’t even think he needs to win the Big 10 championship in 2025 to have a successful season. I do believe he has to beat Michigan.” That specific game is the key differentiator. It’s the one challenge that CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord, and even national champion Will Howard couldn’t overcome. If Sayin can pull off a win against Michigan, he will undeniably write his own memorable chapter in Buckeye history.

The Buckeyes are fresh off a dream run—blasting Tennessee, outdueling Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and knocking out Texas and Notre Dame. The roster is loaded again. Max LeBlanc brings juice at tight end. The offense is stocked with stars. But it’s not just about talent—it’s about consistency. Other QB1s like Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers are already bringing experience. So, Sayin’s challenge? Grow up fast. Lead steady. And deliver when the lights are brightest—especially in The Game.

Julian Sayin is officially in the Heisman hunt. At +1800 odds, per BetMGM, he’s tied for the 5th-best shot to win CFB’s biggest prize. He shares that spot with South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and Florida’s DJ Lagway—some serious young guns. At the top? Texas star Arch Manning leads the pack at +600. So, the message is clear: Sayin’s name is already in the mix. Now, it’s time to make a move.

OSU’s Heisman legacy runs deep, tied with Oklahoma and Notre Dame for the most winners all-time at seven. It started with Les Horvath in 1944. Then came Vic Janowicz in 1950 and Howard Cassady in 1955. Archie Griffin made history with back-to-back wins in ’74 and ’75—still the only two-time Heisman winner ever. Eddie George bulldozed his way to the trophy in 1995. If Julian Sayin joins that elite club next season, he’ll become just the third Buckeye QB to ever win it. So, history’s calling—and Sayin has the arm to answer. But draft drama casts a shadow over Columbus—just as the Buckeyes ride a wave of momentum into the 2025 season.

Julian Sayin’s Buckeyes feel the sting of the Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft hit Ohio State hard. Fourteen Buckeyes heard their names called, matching a program record and topping all schools. Big names went early—Emeka Egbuka (WR), Donovan Jackson (OG), Tyleik Williams (DT), and Josh Simmons (OT) all went in the first round. The second round saw running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, plus defensive end JT Tuimoloau, jump to the pros.

But it didn’t stop there. Mid-to-late rounds claimed Cody Simon (LB), Lathan Ransom (S), Jack Sawyer (DE), Ty Hamilton (DT), Jordan Hancock (CB), Denzel Burke (CB), and quarterback Will Howard. Ohio State lost a core of stars overnight. With Henderson, Judkins, Tuimoloau, Sawyer, and Howard gone, the Buckeyes are turning to new blood. All eyes now shift to Julian Sayin and the next wave, ready to take the reins.

Even the departing Buckeyes believe Sayin is the one. As Burke told reporters, “Julian’s that guy, to be honest with you.” Will Howard, one of the quarterbacks Sayin aims to replace for the defending national champions, added, “Now it’s his [Sayin’s] time.”

Ohio State knows now: winning the B1G and snagging the top seed in the CFP isn’t a free pass to the title game—you’ve got to deliver when it counts. All eyes will be glued to Julian Sayin as he battles through each game, revealing his highs and lows, especially against ranked foes. But the spotlight shines brightest on Week 14 against Michigan. Breaking that losing streak could be Sayin’s ultimate test—and the key to his legacy.