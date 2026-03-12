Julian Sayin Issues Strong Locker-Room Message After Clarifying Stance on New OC

Julian Sayin went through a roller coaster of emotions in the last three weeks of the 2025 season. From becoming a Heisman contender to getting exposed against Indiana and Miami, the first-year starter came under heavy scrutiny for his mistakes. Fresh off that experience, the Buckeyes’ QB1 is returning to prove the naysayers wrong. He is starting his redemption trajectory with some self-introspection and accountability. But most importantly, by taking charge.

In his media remarks after the second spring practice, Sayin talked about things he needs to improve in his game, like using his legs more. More importantly, he has “a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage.” Sayin is now increasingly telling his receivers their designated routes and where he wants them to go. Why? Because he has finally recognized that he is “the quarterback” and without his guidance no offense could win those marquee games. But he isn’t doing it alone; he is also rallying Jeremiah Smith to lead the team’s offense.

