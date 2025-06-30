brand-logo
Julian Sayin Left Out By Ryan Day at Key Ohio State Event

BySoham Ghosh

Jun 30, 2025 | 4:00 PM EDT

Julian Sayin has been the talk of Ohio State football throughout the summer, and for good reason. On3’s J.D. PicKell went so far as to assert, “Julian Sayin is going to lead the Big Ten in passing in 2025.” Thanks to Ohio State’s loaded receiving corps and pass-happy system under Ryan Day and Brian Hartline. Even Nick Saban, who brought Sayin to Alabama before he retired, referred to him as “a really good young player” with elite judgment and touch. Now with all this fuss circulating, you would think that Sayin would be out there leading the charge, speaking for Ohio State at all of the program’s biggest events, right?

But no, that is not going to happen. This year, it’s a Buckeye headliner three-pack: Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Smith, and Sonny Styles, accompanying head coach Ryan Day to the podium. All three of these young men are coming off a monster season. For Ohio State, day one of media days is when the Buckeyes step into the spotlight, sharing billing with Rutgers, Nebraska, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois. But with all the talk over Ohio State’s quarterback situation, a lot of Buckeyes fans likely figured to see Julian Sayin—the much-praised signal-caller—among the media day reps of the Buckeyes.

Why is Julian Sayin missing from Ohio State's media day lineup despite all the hype around him?

