What Ryan Day Said About His 3 QBs on Thursday

With Rivalry Week looming large against the Team Up North, Ryan Day has been noting the development of all of his quarterbacks. With a stacked quarterback room in Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair, Day is focusing on perfection.

So far, he has no qualms with his QB room. Heisman-caliber Julian Sayin has had a great start since the Texas opener, leading Ohio State to ten straight wins. Already with one foot placed in the post-season, the Buckeyes are preparing to bring back another national championship to Columbus. Preparing for the next game against Rutgers, Sayin has had good practice reps over the week, instilling a positive mindset both in himself as well his locker room

“Had a good week of work. Really good mindset,” the head coach said of his QB1 on the Ryan Day Radio Show on Thursday.

First-year starter Sayin boasts 25 touchdowns on his resume, with an elite wide receiver corps in Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith and Carnell State, as he leads the nation in passing accuracy. The 38-14 win against Penn State saw to that. Going off against the Nittany Lions, Sayin achieved an impressive feat. He threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the only quarterback to complete 85% of his passes for more than 300 yards and three TDs. Even a Michigan alum is left stunned by Sayin’s accuracy.

Complimenting rival program, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt believes that Sayin is an elite passer, and “no one’s playing the position of quarterback better than Julian,” comparing him to an Olympic archer due to his accurate throws. Even the legend, Nick Saban, himself complimented the 6’1.5, 190-pound QB, saying that he can make any throw.

As of now, coming off a smooth victory against UCLA 48-10, Sayin is staring down at his last home game against Rutgers, after which the Buckeyes will head towards rivalry week against Michigan. However, Sayin might be without his two key offensive players this Saturday. Although Ryan Day did not rule out both wide receivers from the Rutgers game, but has neither provided specifics regarding their availability. Analysts have raised alarms regarding undisclosed injuries , for Smith had been dealing with a lingering ankle issue while Tate had suffered a calf injury.

Similar to Sayin’s development, Ryan Day praised Lincoln Kineholz and Tavien St. Clair’s growth these past weeks.

Ryan Day praises QB room’s competitive spirit

Backup redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, who competed in the QB1 battle against Sayin, and freshman Tavien St. Clair have shown significant growth so far. Over the season, he has appeared across five games, with a 90.9 completion percentage and three touchdowns. Against UCLA, he completed all three of his snaps for 34 yards, displaying accuracy. However, Coach touched upon him lowering his shoulder while scrambling.

“I told him, let’s not ever do that again unless it’s fourth down,” Day said with a laugh. “But he’s a competitive guy. You can see it. Good to see him get on the field, get some run.”

Behind Kienholz, Tavien St. Clair holds the third spot on the depth chart after Sayin. Ryan Day is impressed with his freshman QB’s growth over the weeks. So far, the former five-star recruit from has had one appearance against Grambling State, playing two incomplete snaps. However, over time, he has made some accurate throws, showing a lot of potential.

“Now look how much it’s paid off (for Reese). It’s the same thing here with Tavien,” Day said, comparing Tavien’s development to junior linebacker Arvell Reese, who played 58 plays (on special teams) during his freshman year.

“I think it is paying off, and his attitude has been excellent the past week,” he added.

While Tavien has just started off, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz have enough to develop more under the watchful eyes of Ryan Day.