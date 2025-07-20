Julian Sayin Makes Will Howard Locker Room Admission With a Clear Message to Other Two OSU QBs

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will debut a brand new quarterback once again this season. He will hopefully help Ohio State retain its National Championship title for another year. But former Alabama player and 2024’s best transfer QB in the class per 247 Sports, Julian Sayin, isn’t quite getting the hype, overshadowed by the glamor of greats like Arch Manning, DJ Lagway, and more. Though still doubtful, Julian Sayin is confident he can lead, the same way Will Howard did. “Now it’s his time,” the former Buckeyes QB said about Sayin, hoping he will carry on the legacy.

“[The] fact that he sought out transferring to the Buckeyes when he was committed to Alabama and Nick Saban retired, I think he’s ready for this moment,” Crain & Company’s David Cone noted. Sayin wants to give his all to a marquee team. There was no shortage of offers for him, being a top recruit of the 2023 class. But after Alabama, he saw Ohio State as a place worthy enough for him to unleash his elite status. After sitting out for the large part of last season, Sayin’s learnt all he can from Howard. While he made notes of the QB’s game skills, he also admired his off-field behavior.

“I think Will was such a great leader to learn from, and he was someone who was able to get the entire team around him, get the entire building to rally around him. So it’s definitely important to see that and I have a lot of respect for Will, obviously,” Sayin told 247 Sports. Howard was in Columbus for just one year, but he made an impact so big that it continues to ring in the locker room even today. His lone season with Ohio State was probably the highlight of the QB’s career, leading the squad to a Natty, and also going with the Steelers in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sayin will hope to match up to the 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns production that came by way of Will Howard. The new QB has to prove his worth with his game skills. Sayin will be the face of a marquee football program and will face off against the likes of Bryce Underwood, Arch Manning, and more in the season. Unfortunately, he hasn’t earned a lot of support for his debut. In Andy Staples’ debate-worthy list of Big 10 QBs, Sayin got the 7th-best position. Dylan Raiola and Dante Moore rank ahead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Day is yet to announce the winner of the QB1 race. Though Sayin is the projected winner, he had a message for his other two competitors as well.

Julian Sayin on scenes behind the QB1 competition

Ryan Day will be picking an inexperienced QB as his starter, that’s for sure. Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair all have extremely limited action. There are avenues in which one shines and where the other doesn’t. When it comes to skill and yardage, Julian Sayin seems to have the edge over others, with his 7,970 passing yards and 86 TDs. Kienholz, on the other hand, comes with the experience, being the senior kid in the QB room at the moment. He also saw very little game action last year, recording 111 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But despite the stakes that come with winning the QB1 race, that too at a program like OSU, Sayin is great friends with the QB room members. “We definitely have a competitive room, me, Lincoln, Tavy [Tavien St. Clair], and Eli [Brickhandler], and all the guys. It’s definitely fun. You know, it’s competitive, but we have each other’s backs no matter what. It’s definitely good to have a competitive room because it brings the best out of each other, but off the field, we have each other’s backs no matter what, we’re supportive of each other,” Sayin said.

“I would say that there are times where I’ve gone into this part of the season where I feel like I know or have a feeling on where it’s going. I don’t right now,” Ryan Day said, before heading to the Big 10 Media Days. Doubts continue to surround Sayin, but Ryan Day is confident he can pull off something great. He kept Sayin out of OSU’s media days, hoping to keep out scrutiny and for him to focus on his game. With everything that fans are hoping for him this season, the question is, can Sayin emerge as the leader that OSU needs for its team?