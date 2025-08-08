Julian Sayin Not Clear Cut QB1 in Ryan Day’s New Update as HC Sends Message to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas

Natty or not, Ryan Day’s Bucks always find themselves in the middle of a drama, and this time it’s the QB1 battle that’s turning up the heat. Everyone expected Julian Sayin, the five-star Bama transfer, to take over as QB1 after Will Howard’s NFL move. But it’s not that simple. Tavien St. Clair, another highly touted prospect with a strong arm, is already making waves, even if he’s still green. But it’s more of a two-man race between Lincoln Kienholz and Sayin. This dude was somewhat overlooked while redshirting last year but flashed in limited snaps back in 2023. Now, for the first time, Sayin doesn’t seem like the clear frontrunner; it looks like this competition could be tighter than anyone expected.

Sure, Day has three QBs in the mix, all talented but unproven, and none of them have a college start under their belt. Kienholz and Sayin have connected a few times (34 combined passes), but it’s not enough to draw any conclusions. Although Sayin arrived with a lot of fanfare, Ryan Day isn’t just handing him the starting job. As he’s not ready to name a starter, which means Sayin’s road to becoming the starting quarterback is a challenge.

Now, Ryan Day’s out there with an update on the QB battle, but he’s following a neutral approach. “Both really good quarterbacks, both competing their tails off. Lincoln is a tremendous athlete. He’s a Major League Baseball prospect. I think he’s like a one- or two-handicap golfer. He can windmill and dunk. He can kick a 40-yard field goal. He’s just a tremendous athlete. He came from South Dakota, and he didn’t grow up playing just football. He played multiple sports,” he said after the fall practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Day also praised Julian Sayin for his accuracy and said, “Julian just has a quick release. He’s accurate. His mind moves quickly. And he’s had a good offseason, too. Both really good players. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out here over the next couple weeks.” Now, even though Coach Day’s impressed by both, Lincoln Kienholz has clearly made an impact since spring. He shared first-team snaps with Julian Sayin during Ohio State’s spring scrimmage, and Kienholz was sharp and composed.

AD

This guy showed no signs of nerves or wasted movement, making smart decisions and accurate throws. Then he capped it off with a beautiful 45-yard pass to Carnell Tate, who caught it perfectly in stride. And that throw became the highlight of the game. Sayin, however, had a tough day. Despite the hype surrounding the five-star recruit, the freshman couldn’t find his rhythm. He struggled under pressure, missed some timing throws, and his low point was a forced deep pass intercepted by Jermaine Mathews Jr., the only interception of the scrimmage.

And Kienholz didn’t just stop there. This guy gained 33 pounds and earned Iron Buckeye status, which is pretty crazy for a quarterback. That puts him in an elite group. But it’s not just about the muscle – his game has genuinely improved as well. According to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, Kienholz has become a contender to start at QB for Ohio State. This is the same player who used to seem more like a raw athlete than a refined passer, is now in serious competition.

But that’s not the only thing that making noise in Buckeyes fall camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Day’s clear verdict on season opener

After making a remarkable win against Steve Sarkisian’s Texas with a record of 28-14, Ryan Day is ready to make an impact once again despite a new team. “Every team is different. Every team has a different personality. Every team has a different group of leaders, different personnel groupings, and different things. And so you’ve got to put your guys in the best position to be successful,” Day said. “But ultimately, you know, guys have to step into new roles. And that’s the fun part of the journey, to see where this goes. I really like the competitiveness of this group.”

Ohio State is aiming for another national title, but this year’s team looks drastically different. After losing 14 players to the NFL, including four first-round picks, the Buckeyes only have seven returning starters from their 2024 championship team. But these seven are exceptional. Jeremiah Smith is already being touted as an NFL WR1, somehow still playing college ball. Caleb Downs is practically a coach on the field, leading a revamped defense alongside Sonny Styles and Davison Igbinosun. With so many new players, these veterans must maintain the team’s culture and high expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Offensively, Smith and Carnell Tate are at WR, with Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola in the trenches—all proven and ready to lead. Hinzman had a real comeback last season, and Tshabola quietly became one of OSU’s most dependable linemen. Defensively, Downs is a phenomenal player, Styles improved significantly at linebacker, and Igbinosun has CB1 potential (if he can stay out of penalty trouble). The defensive line is new, and there’s a new QB1, but the roster is still loaded with top-tier talent.

So, with that level of talent, Ryan Day made one thing pretty clear: “We have to make sure that every single day, every play, every meeting is on point going into this first game. And then as you go throughout the season, you just have to build and grow. And that’s what’s exciting about this group. But they’re hungry, and they want it.” Now, let’s wait and see if Texas takes its revenge or Ohio State once again turns out to be an ultimate champion.