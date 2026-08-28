Julian Sayin Reveals Major Change in Ohio State’s Offense That Ryan Day Struggled Last Season

Freshly named as an Ohio State captain, quarterback Julian Sayin is steering the Buckeyes into a noticeably different offensive direction. The biggest upgrade isn’t just a new playbook, but the arrival of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. His detailed NFL system is taking a massive workload off head coach Ryan Day’s shoulders.

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When former coordinator Brian Hartline left Columbus in December to become South Florida’s head coach, Day took over playcalling himself for the final stretch of the 2025 season. That experiment fell apart in the Cotton Bowl loss to Miami, where the offense stalled in a scoreless first half and Day publicly took the blame afterward. Determined not to repeat that mistake, Day hired Arthur Smith in January, handing him full control of the offense and playcalling for 2026.

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Talking to reporters on August 27, days after his captaincy was announced, Sayin didn’t hide the learning curve. “Yeah, it’s definitely a little bit more wordy than last season, but you know, that’s what it’s like at the next level,” Sayin said. Smith brings 17 years of pro coaching experience from teams like the Titans, Falcons, and Steelers, introducing complex play calls and heavy pre-snap communication that college defenses struggle to read.

The clearest change fans will notice on the field is how Ohio State lines up. In the NFL, Smith became known for heavy sets with two or even three tight ends on the field at once, a package coaches call 12 or 13 personnel, and he used it on nearly half of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps last season. Rather than replacing Ohio State’s speed at receiver, the Buckeyes are adding multiple tight ends into the mix to bully defenders in the running game and set up bigger play-action shots downfield.

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That rapid adjustment stems from the immediate trust-building between the caller and the quarterback. Smith admitted that Sayin’s processing power is already operating at an advanced level, making the transition to complex pre-snap reads much smoother than expected.

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“He continues to impress,” Smith said after Wednesday’s practice. “He doesn’t feel like a young player to me, because he sees the game so well and he understands football. He’s so smart, sometimes I have to pull him back, ‘Let everybody else catch up to you.’ You talk about one thing, and he’s ready to go.”

That shift plays directly into Sayin’s strengths. Smith has been quick to praise the young quarterback, pointing out that Sayin processes defensive adjustments like a seasoned pro. Because the new offense relies heavily on reading the defense right before the snap, Sayin’s high football IQ makes him the perfect engine for Smith’s scheme.

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The rest of the locker room is falling in line just as quickly. Smith noted during fall camp that the squad’s competition and depth have accelerated how fast they are mastering the playbook. For Day, watching Smith build that chemistry means he can finally step back and focus on high-level decisions without second-guessing the offense.

With the play-calling burden settled and a sharper pro-style playbook in place, Ohio State looks far more balanced than it did a year ago. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the results, as Sayin and the Buckeyes open their season at home on September 5.