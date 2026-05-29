Julian Sayin Reveals One Area Where He Really Needs to Work on For Ohio State

When Julian Sayin walked into Midwest Cards in downtown Columbus, he looked relaxed as he smiled for photos and signed memorabilia. But underneath the fan-friendly charm was a QB who knows last season still ended with a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. That’s why he’s pointing out where he believes Ohio State needs more from him heading into 2026.

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In a May 28 YouTube video from Eleven Warriors, Julian Sayin openly admitted this offseason has been centered around becoming stronger, faster, and more dangerous outside the pocket.

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“Summer is all about what you’re doing in the weight room, getting stronger and faster, keep getting better on the field throughout our workouts,” he said.

When asked how much stronger he has gotten since last season, Julian Sayin immediately pointed toward Ohio State director of sports performance Mickey Marotti.

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“Yeah, I think I’ve gotten a bit stronger just because, you know, being with coach Mick, he does such a great job, and so it’s been great to be working with him.”

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin 10 passes the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_740 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Because around Ohio State, throwing for 3,610 yards and finishing fourth in the Heisman voting does not buy patience in January. Despite all the impressive passing numbers from last season, the Buckeyes’ offense hit a wall when the competition got nastier. And the biggest issue was that Julian Sayin was too easy to trap in the pocket.

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Ohio State fans watched it happen during losses to Indiana and Miami. Julian Sayin was sacked only six times during the regular season. But in the final two games alone, he was taken down 10 times. It shows that top defenses found a weakness in the Buckeyes’ offense and kept attacking it.

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Julian Sayin is aware of that. Earlier this offseason, he told reporters that one of his biggest goals was improving his “cleaner feet in the pocket” while also learning when to take off and run on third downs instead of forcing throws. He finished with 42 carries for minus-44 yards.

Just like a farmer knows his plow won’t cut straight if the wheels stick in mud, Sayin’s plow is his pocket presence. Last December, against Indiana’s pass rush, those wheels froze. Five sacks in one game. Then five more against Miami.

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In Columbus, that’s not just a bad night—that’s a championship slipping away. This summer, in Mickey Marotti’s weight room, Sayin’s not just lifting heavier. He’s drilling footwork reps until his feet move before his eyes even scan the field.

Still, Julian Sayin completed a ridiculous 78.9% of his passes, the third-highest completion percentage in FBS history. He threw 32 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. The problem is that modern championship football demands some degree of mobility. And that realization has shaped the QB’s offseason approach.

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“I’ve done a lot of stuff with coach Mick this offseason, getting stronger, more powerful, and being able to run through tackles and things like that,” he told The Athletic earlier this year. “That’s been a focus a lot this offseason.”

Julian Sayin isn’t just trying to avoid sacks anymore. He’s also publicly admitting that Ohio State is playing with a chip on its shoulder.

Julian Sayin says Ohio State has unfinished business in 2026

Ohio State didn’t reach its goal last season. The Buckeyes lost the Big Ten Championship to Indiana before Miami ended their playoff run. That disappointment still lingers inside the building.

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“I think our whole program does,” Julian Sayin said when asked whether Ohio State has a chip on its shoulder. “We didn’t end the way we wanted to, we wanted to get a championship trophy, and it didn’t end that way. So I think the whole program has a chip on our shoulder from that this year.”

That’s the standard in Ohio State. And Julian Sayin seems to understand that better than ever. The good news is the Buckeyes return eight starters on offense, including Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery, Austin Siereveld, Phillip Daniels, and Bo Jackson. This group has a realistic chance to pursue a national title run.

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“We have a couple guys who are returning and played a lot of football for us last year,” Sayin said. “I think we have to kind of drive the pace and kind of show the way.”

Everybody in Columbus knows good numbers are no longer enough. At Ohio State, the standard is winning the championship.