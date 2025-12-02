Julian Sayin Reveals OSU’s True Mindset Against Michigan After Being Forced to Revisit Meltdown Moment

Julian Sayin was absolutely terrific at the Big House last weekend. The freshman quarterback scored three passing touchdowns, leading Ohio State to a remarkable win in the season against Michigan. However, the momentum was not perfect from the very beginning, and Sayin is not the one to shy away from that.

On the December 1 episode of Nonstop, Kirk Herbstreit asked Sayin how the Buckeyes’ offense managed to stay composed despite a shaky start against the Wolverines. “I think our whole thing as an offense is about battling adversity and just keep swinging,” Sayin said. “And the second play of the game, adversity hits, had the turnover. I think there was no panic on our sidelines. Our coaches were all very calm, and we knew our defense would go out and get a stop or force them to three. So I think it was just having that mentality of just keep swinging and keep battling. And adversity is going to come. But we’re going to be ready for it.”

Michigan jumped out to a 3–0 lead in the first quarter after its opening drive ended in a field goal. Then things got dicey fast. On just the second snap of Ohio State’s first possession, Julian Sayin fired a pass to his top target, Jeremiah Smith. But Wolverines defender Jyaire Hill jumped the route and picked it off. Suddenly, Michigan had the ball at the Ohio State 39. That’s when they cashed in another field goal to go up 6–0. Sayin later admitted Michigan pulled off a slick defensive disguise, giving Hill the perfect chance to abandon his assignment and make the play.

Sounds smart? Surely. But the Buckeyes’ offense did shake it off, without letting the play affect their mindset. In a rivalry like The Game, nerves run high and big mistakes happen. Sayin, in just his first year as a starter, had already proven he deserved the job. But with Michigan fans screaming at full volume, an honest mistake was almost inevitable. That’s exactly why Ryan Day and his staff never lost faith in him. But did he bounce back from it? Absolutely. The Buckeyes got on the board with a 24-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding with 4:33 left in the opening quarter.

Trailing at 6-3, OSU entered the second quarter. And guess what? It was all about Julian Sayin and his brilliant receivers. First came a 35-yard dime to Jeremiah Smith in the second quarter, putting Ohio State back on top after Michigan’s early lead. Then Sayin hit Brandon Inniss for a quick 4-yard score late in the quarter, stretching the Buckeyes’ lead to 17–9 before the half. The final dagger came in the third with a 50-yard bomb to Carnell Tate. From there, Michigan never recovered. Fielding’s final 23-yard field goal was just the cherry on top. So that’s how the Buckeyes battled adversity at the rival’s home ground.

Wide receiver University in need of a brand new offensive wizard?

Ryan Day might be delighted with his offensive squad at Columbus. But what about the man tutoring them? OC Brian Hartline has given his everything to the Buckeyes’ offense this season. The unit ranks among the nation’s elite, boasting 37.0 points per game, which is the 13th best in the FBS. However, all that might go away as Hartline receives a lot of love for the Kentucky head coaching role.

With Kentucky’s head coaching gig suddenly open after Mark Stoops got fired, the Wildcats have Hartline on a short list that also includes Oregon’s Will Stein and other solid names. At Ohio State, he’s practically the WR whisperer. He turned phenomenal talents like Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. into household college football names. With the 2026 draft shaping up, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith are next in line to carry that Ohio State legacy into the pros.

Ryan Day has openly praised Hartline’s work ethic and vision, and frankly, Ohio State’s consistent receiver production is a massive part of his offense’s success. But Hartline’s ambition has always been clear. He’s hungry to lead his own program, not just call plays as an OC. He has talked about his dream to be a head coach, hopefully at a top-tier program that can chase national championships. Urban Meyer, his former boss, has also been pushing him.