Julian Sayin’s Partner Verges on Historic OSU Achievement Hinging on Arthur Smith

After a breakout true freshman season, Ohio State’s RB Bo Jackson is set to enter the most crucial phase of his collegiate career. The soon-to-be sophomore is now in a position to chase a rare milestone, which has historically been a trap for the Buckeyes’ running backs.

Bo Jackson, who recorded 1,090 rushing yards this past season, became the fifth Ohio State running back in school history to cross 1,000 yards as a true freshman, joining Robert Smith, Maurice Clarett, JK Dobbins, and TreVeyon Henderson. However, the question arises of whether Jackson could be able to do it for the second season straight.

Historically, none of them have ever raised their production the following year. If Jackson makes it, he would be the first in the Buckeyes’ history to make it happen. If you take a close look, the four legends who recorded 1000+ yards before Bo Jackson totaled 5,014 yards on the ground. However, all four had a massive drop in their sophomore season, as the four combined totaled only 1,624 yards.

Robert Smith, who recorded 1,126 yards in the 1990 season, stepped down from football during his sophomore year to focus on academics, following a clash with OC Elliott Uzelac. In Maurice Clarett’s case, he had issues with the NCAA, which cost him his sophomore year.

Neither case is applicable to Bo Jackson, as he's ready to go for the 2026 season. This brings us to the other two running backs.

JK Dobbins was the only player to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons; however, he produced 350 yards less during his sophomore year. Dobbins averaged 7.2 yards per carry as a freshman, while he only recorded 4.6 per carry as a sophomore. TreVeyon provided hope with a massive production and was even projected as a Heisman favorite. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in September that cut short his sophomore year with eight games and 571 rushing yards.

These two cases look concerning, as Bo Jackson is already set to miss spring ball due to post-season shoulder surgery. However, he is expected to return for his sophomore season. However, it only depends on whether he can fully recover and how highly new OC Arthur Smith will prioritize him in the running back rotation.

Arthur Smith could help Bo Jackson make history

Ohio State’s OC Arthur Smith, who brings years of NFL experience to the Buckeyes, is known for making rushing plays. His addition is tailor-made for running back Bo Jackson. However, it wasn’t the Buckeyes’ positive side this past season, as they lacked a rushing game under Brian Hartline’s offensive scheme.

“Bo Jackson and the other Buckeye running backs will look to flourish with Smith in the building, marrying his run concepts with Day’s passing game in the hope of recreating what led to a national championship with Kelly in 2024,” Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports said when Arthur was hired as OSU’s OC.

However, with Jackson being unavailable for the Spring Ball, Isaiah West is expected to play this spring before Jackson returns to the field post-shoulder surgery recovery. How Smith’s scheme fits Ohio State’s offense, which was balanced with passing and rushing offense this past year, with returning Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, also needs to be watched out for.