Julian Sayin Sets Priority Straight Between Michigan & Texas Rivalry in Blunt Admission to Kirk Herbstreit’s Son

No rivalry in college football burns hotter than the one between Ohio State and Michigan. “The team up north,” as the Buckeyes call them, intensifies the heat— a refusal to give in to Wolverine’s identity. Every November, when the leaves start to fall and the Big Ten picture gets intense, it’s not just about standings; it’s about bragging rights carried through generations.

But lately, another name has started to stir competitive tension in Columbus: the Texas Longhorns. Squared off against only thrice in total, but the matchups are high-stakes, grabbing eyeballs in the CFB landscape. Now with Ohio State set to open its season against Texas on August 30, the spotlight is back, and so is the pressure. But the QB1 pick is still under wraps. Julian Sayin is a frontrunner in the race. When asked about how he’s approaching the upcoming clash with Texas, he didn’t flinch; he knows exactly where his focus lies.

“What’s the mindset going into Texas? How are you approaching that game?” Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak asked Sayin in a candid conversation. “Yeah, I mean, it’s a completely new team, completely new season. You know, wiping clean slate. So, whatever happened last year is not important to this season. We’re focused on this season and just stacking it one day at a time during camp, and then going to be focused on Texas. And, we’re excited. It’ll be a big game in week one. And you know the guys on the team, we’re excited to play.”

via Imago

What about Michigan? Well, The Ohio State has three goals every year. Beat the team up North, win the Big 10, and win the National Championship. They have defeated Wolvernies 52 times over their historical rivalry, with six ties. So, how’s the Buckeyes prepping up? Zak further asked. “What have y’all done and what will you do to kind of break through that barrier finally and get the job done in Arbor?” Julian Sayin continued by saying, “Yeah, you know, we’re focused on the first game, and you know, we definitely have that game in the back of our minds, but you know, we’re focused on the first game and taking it one week at a time right now.”

Well, yes, while the focus is on week one, the Michigan heat burns quietly in the background, fueling every rep. As the 2024 natty champion, the Buckeyes’ nation is eager to continue its streak. But what’s the QB1 scoop brewing up in Columbus?

Julian Sayin, QB1 spotlight, and the critics

Ryan Day keeps producing NFL QB stock every year. To fill the lacuna, another set of talented QBs emerges; they go for the draft, and the cycle continues. Will Howard, the star QB, departed for the NFL this April, and again, the QB battle has kicked off. Well, the 2025 season contenders? Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, and true freshman Tavien St. Clair. None of them have started a college game. For Tavien, it’s obvious; he’s a freshman.

But Sayin has been seen as the frontrunner to the coveted spot. After Nick Saban’s retirement, he entered the transfer portal, landing at Ryan Day’s nest. But a set of critics have been pointing out his resume. Limited experience, handful of dropbacks in live action, and “questionable’ arm strength. Well, PFF’s analysis was biting sharp. “Sayin doesn’t possess overwhelming arm strength or elite athleticism.” Nevertheless, the competition is turning up the heat in the QB room, and Sayin is prepping up.

Zak Herbstriet further asked him about his specific goals for this season. To which the 6’1.5, 190-pound QB replied, exuding confidence and an eager team player. “You know, I just want to uh help the team in whatever way I can, you know, um if that’s, you know, being the guy or if that’s you know, supporting in a backup role, that’s that’s all I want is just to help the team and help the offense in whatever way I can,” he said.

And considering there’s less than a month before they will face off against the Texas Longhorns, he is looking forward to naming his QB1. “Going into the game, you certainly would like to have a starter named,” Day said. But the arm strength factor won’t cut it. He is also evaluating how the leader leads, how he communicates, and huddles with his team. Let’s see how the QB1 battle plays out in Columbus.