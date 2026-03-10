Julian Sayin’s Backup QB Reveals Ryan Day’s Strict Approach to Uphold Ohio State Tradition

In this new era of NIL and the transfer portal, where players make moves for money and more playing time, loyalty doesn’t come so easily. But for Julian Sayin’s backup quarterback, that’s not the case. He values development above all else. And Ryan Day’s tough approach with his ability to develop quarterbacks at the highest level is what’s keeping him committed to the program.

After Lincoln Kienholz moved to the Louisville Cardinals, Tavien St. Clair became the backup for Julian Sayin. For him, this season is all about getting better in-game with patience and a long-term mindset. With spring practice beginning, St. Clair stresses that there is one important approach of head coach Ryan Day that binds him to the program.

“He is a tough coach. His style of coaching has worked for a lot of guys,” Ohio State backup QB Tavien St. Clair said to 247Sports. ‘He is a fiery guy and a competitive guy. I don’t know the comments he’s had. If you do something wrong, he will let you know. I love Coach Day and his coaching style. That’s why I committed here. We have such a good relationship. We understand each other. I understand what he wants done.”

Well, Ryan Day often talks about his coaching approach, with which he pushes players to the edge, where they perform at their best, while maintaining a strong relationship with them. For him, motivating players through fear doesn’t work, but if you treat players with love and respect, they will do anything for you, just like St. Clair, who decided to stay back in the program for the second year.

“We call our philosophy at Ohio State tough love,” Day said. “Tough, because you have to be really tough in this game. You have to be physically tough, mentally tough, and emotionally tough. But it’s about love. You have to love your players.”

Ryan Day’s demanding standard leaves no room for complacency. Instead of coasting on his recruiting hype, St. Clair is subjected to relentless footwork drills and unforgiving film sessions. It’s a calculated, daily grind designed to strip away bad habits and forge mental toughness before he takes meaningful college snaps.

Another factor that impressed St. Clair the most was Ohio State’s quarterback pipeline. St. Clair is betting on a proven system that has produced a steady stream of Heisman finalists like C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields, believing Day’s NFL-style offense will give him the best shot at a pro career.

“It all goes back to the reason I committed to here in the first place,” St. Clair said. “I feel like the development of the quarterbacks was the best in the country. The track record speaks for itself. If you stick to the process and stay consistent here, good things will happen for you on the back end.”

But it’s not just St. Clair who’s showing immense trust in the program. The Buckeyes have also echoed the same sentiment, with an executive showering the QB with praise.

Ryan Day and his program’s high hopes on Tavien St. Clair

People praising Tavien St. Clair is not surprising, even though he has not played much college football yet. The young quarterback joined the team a few months into the 2025 season and began acclimating to the team’s culture and playbook.

On Oct. 7, 2025, St. Clair reached an important moment when his black stripe was removed before Ohio State’s game against Illinois. At Ohio State, removing the black stripe means a player has worked hard in practice and is officially accepted as part of the team.

Earning that respect isn’t something that’s given. Under Day’s watchful eye, the black stripe removal remains a grueling rite of passage rather than a ceremonial formality. It proved St. Clair didn’t just survive the physical toll of practice, but fully embraced the stringent and perfectionist culture required to command Ohio State’s offense.

Ohio State’s director of player development, C. J. Barnett, also praised the young quarterback after this moment and endorsed the young quarterback’s potential.

“This guy has the makings of a great one. He’s intelligent, athletic, and a cannon for an arm. Welcome to the Brotherhood, Tavien St. Clair,” Barnett said.

Ryan Day endorsed a redshirt year for St. Clair, noting the extra time to develop could mirror the path of Arvell Reese, who is now projected as a potential first-round pick after taking time to mature within the system. Now, it remains to be seen if he can build on the same momentum.