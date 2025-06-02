Julian Sayin’s Brother Gives Life Update Throwing 7,157 Yards For FCS College

The Ohio State Buckeyes are no more under the safe spell of quarterback Will Howard. The next poster boy on the line is Julian Sayin. Although Ryan Day hasn’t yet announced any starting QB for his title-defending run, Sayin’s grit and performance in the spring made it a palpable truth. But before Sayin was picked up to carry the torch of a championship glory, it all started in his neighborhood in Southern California. From a very tender age, Julian didn’t just throw the football around as a casual pastime. His parents, Karen Brandenburg and Dan Sayin, played the two key cornerstones in his career. However, Sayin’s support system also includes his elder brother Aidan.

Julian Sayin is now a freshman quarterback at Ohio State, while Aidan is the starting quarterback at Penn. Long before both were on their respective campuses, both players learned their basics from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California. Four years back, Aidan turned into the senior starter, and Julian ended up as his freshman backup. Julian carved out his way to start for three years at Carlsbad, throwing for 7,824 yards in his career, including 85 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. As a senior, he racked up 24 touchdowns and one interception. The rest is only history. Sayin’s arrival in Tuscaloosa from Columbus, his career took a sharp surge. His brother? Well, he not only flourished with the ball in his legs, but with the pen and papers in his hand as well.

Aidan Sayin flexed an academic milestone on his IG feed, dedicating his success to his friends and family members. The older Sayin is now a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania. “Incredibly proud to say I have graduated with honors from THE Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. Did it with my best friends and family by my side who made it all possible!” Aidan announced in a bombshell photo dump on his graduation day.

Aidan’s academic success is a strong testament to his wearing a lot of hats in his life and career. Being as good in academics as in athletics is not a regular trait among the players. But the elder Sayin leaves a footprint.

Aidan Sayin is a Penn State asset under the center

Sayin has racked up 45 passing touchdowns across his career. The current record of the highest touchdown feat is now under the name of 2016 graduate Alek Torgersen, who threw 52 touchdowns. Sayin’s incredible completions figures have already placed him atop in the Penn record books.

In 2023, he threw for 278 completions — the most in an individual season in program history. His sophomore campaign saw him throw 253 completions, the fourth-best in program history. In just a couple of games in 2024, Sayin already racked up 46 completions under his belt. By the season’s end, he took it to the 99 along with 1,102 yards on the scoreboard.

He was also close to the mark of breaking the all-time passing yards record, when he stood at 7,157 yards to his name. However, there was one drawback to his films. “He’s not as vocal of a leader, but I think it almost impresses people even more because he’s very focused,’‘ senior wide receiver Malone Howley once said. But his brother, Julian Sayin, has to step up in that area to take over the Buckeyes’ QB space in 2025. Because what Ohio State chases is not just a Will Howard replacement on the field, but in the locker room as well.