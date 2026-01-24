Julian Sayin’s Heisman Fate Takes a Turn After $1.6M Obstacle Confirmed

After missing out on the Heisman Trophy last season, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has vaulted into early contention for the 2026 award. He holds the inside track among other contenders for the honor. However, a college football insider has warned Sayin about a potential rival, who’s also a top SEC quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Auburn’s QB Byrum Brown, who followed Alex Golesh from USF, has the best chance at the Heisman Trophy.

“I’m not going to sit here and say he’s going to have 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing this year in the SEC,” said Steve Wiltfong on the January 23 episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “But if he does, you can put another Heisman inside that football facility. I do think that they [Auburn] have one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. “

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have rated him No. 1 over Sam Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby, and some of these other guys that are getting a ton of money, even Mensah. I don’t know if you guys agree or disagree with me, but I just love Byrum Brown, tangibles and intangibles, and Auburn should be damn excited they got him,” he further added.

Well, Wiltfong may not be wrong for backing Byrum Brown to secure the Heisman Trophy this year. After all, he shone in the 2025 season, throwing 3,158 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, dominating the American Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was his second 3,000+ yard season for South Florida, as Brown hauled in his first during his sophomore year in 2023. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat QB threw for 3,292 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the FBS in total yards per game, averaging 347.2, and was ahead of the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Diego Pavia.

After Alex Golesh took over the Auburn head coaching role, he followed him to the Tigers, agreeing to a $1.6 million NIL deal. He will now play in the toughest conference in college football (the SEC). If Byrum Brown manages to post yet another 3,000+ yard season, this would snatch away yet another Heisman trophy from Julian Sayin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Julian Sayin emerges as an early Heisman favorite

According to Austin Cartight of USA Today, the Buckeyes’ QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith have popped up as early contenders for the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Their early stats are a result of their incredible 2025 run, which kept both OSU stars in the Heisman discussion.

Jeremiah Smith had his second straight 1200+ yards this past season, posting more than 12 touchdowns as an underclassman. This kept him in the Heisman conversation until the last week, but he didn’t make it to the finals, being a wide receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Julian Sayin had 3,610 passing yards for 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with the third-best QBR (88.5) and became a Heisman finalist. Sayin finished with the fourth-best vote in the Heisman race.

With that being said, Sayin emerging as an early contender for the 2026 Heisman race isn’t any surprise. However, there’s still a tough contention in place with Auburn’s QB Byrum Brown, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, Texas QB Arch Manning, Miami’s WR Malachi Toney, TCU’s QB Josh Hoover, Oregon’s QB Dante Moore, LSU’s QB Sam Leavitt, and Notre Dame’s QB CJ Carr remaining as the other top contenders in the race.