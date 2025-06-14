Julian Sayin’s Major Flaw Overlooked as Verdict Clears Ryan Day, Brian Hartline Credentials

Ryan Day steered the ship in full throttle and won Natty even after stumbling against archrival Michigan in the regular-season finale. Now, with Will Howard off to the NFL, Day wastes no time setting the stage for a fresh quarterback chapter, and all hype points straight at Julian Sayin grabbing the wheel, despite Lincoln Kienholz vying for the position. Best part? Sayin’s impressive play earned him a spot on Josh Pate’s 2025 Big Ten QB list, but here’s the kicker: a major flaw hides in plain sight. Still, Day and Brian Hartline’s bold gamble might just cover that crack. Given their excellent play-calling and player development, this risky move might transform Sayin’s potential weakness into a title run.

Julian Sayin grabbing the No. 2 spot in Josh Pate’s 2025 Big Ten quarterback rankings, just behind Penn State’s Drew Allar, showcases his immense potential. Ahead of experienced quarterbacks like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Washington’s Demond Williams, and Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, Sayin is generating significant buzz even before playing a down. Surpassing Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola, USC’s Jayden Maiava, and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood further emphasizes the high expectations placed upon him.

And Josh Pate didn’t waste a single moment to back Julian Sayin with intense confidence. “I got Julian saying number two in the Big 10. So this is a dude who I am very, very high on. I was high on him at a high school just made from the right stuff, from the neck up. Now, by the way, the release is ultra quick too. So a lot of the intangibles, some of the tangibles, I think he has,” Josh said. Well, Julian’s HS career is worth the hype. This guy threw for 7,970 yards with 86 TDs with a completion rate of 70.6 and recorded 10 interceptions.

But what’s putting him under the radar is Julian Sayin’s lack of college experience. That’s right. “There’s just no substitute for experience.” But the thing about Ohio State, from an organizational standpoint, is I will blindly trust Ryan Day and now Brian Hartline, the offensive coordinator there. I will trust that they’ve earned the right to be blindly trusted to surround a quarterback with the right pieces,” Pate highlighted. After transferring from Alabama, Julian didn’t see much of the field last season; he just threw for 84 yards with 1 TD and 0 interceptions. But what might work in his favor is Ryan Day and OC Brian Hartline’s coaching antics.

That’s right. Both of masters in placing Julian Sayin with the right playmakers, making his job significantly smoother and more explosive. And Josh Pate believes that will overpower his lack of experience on college field. “That wide receiver room’s incredible, probably the best in college football, but also I trust them to develop. Julian, saying was ranked five stars out of high school, and he has every bit of that from a potential standpoint, I think you’ll realize it this year, and my expectation is he’s right up there among the best in the conference,” Pate said.

No wonder that’s the case. CBS Sports ranked Ohio State’s wide receiver corps the nation’s best heading into 2025, and rightfully so. Leading the charge is Jeremiah Smith, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit who exploded onto the scene last year. His 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns nearly mirrored Travis Hunter’s Heisman-winning season. Smith anchors the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense and shows no signs of slowing down.

But he’s not alone. Carnell Tate returns after a 733-yard, four-touchdown campaign, ready to make an even bigger impact. Veteran contributor Brandon Inniss is back as well. And with the addition of transfer tight end Max Klare (685 yards, four touchdowns from Purdue), this Buckeye receiving group is incredibly potent. So, Julian Sayin’s performance will just thrive in this already dominating system.

Now, Josh Pate isn’t the only one rooting high for Julian Sayin.

Julian Sayin’s skills gets a vote of confidence

Nick Saban recognizes elite quarterback talent, and he saw it in Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. Sayin, the last five-star quarterback Saban signed for Alabama before his 2024 retirement, faced a quick choice, ultimately choosing Columbus. He’s now the favorite to start for Ohio State after their national championship season under Ryan Day.

Sayin redshirted in 2024, learning Day’s offense behind veteran Will Howard, free from immediate pressure. This development year has him poised to win the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job. Even Nick Saban believes that. “Julian’s a great young man and I think he’s getting bigger and stronger,” Saban said on The Fan. “He’s got really good touch, really good accuracy and good judgment. He’s a really good young player.” No wonder that’s exactly the case.

Sayin and returning backup Lincoln Kienholz, from Ohio State’s championship team, battled fiercely at spring camp. Sayin shined, however, completing 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and leading another scoring drive. Kienholz performed well, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns (12-of-18), but Sayin’s poise in the pocket and pinpoint accuracy gave him the edge.

But Ryan Day’s making sure his QB room remains stacked up with playmakers.

With Air Noland and Devin Brown gone and freshman Tavien St. Clair still developing, Sayin and Kienholz shared first-team reps. Ohio State added Eli Brickhandler to increase depth. Now, with the excitement surrounding Sayin, the question is whether he’ll live up to expectations.

