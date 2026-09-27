Julian Sayin’s Ohio State Teammate Makes Tough Career Admission Over Injury Setback

Ja’Kobi Jackson’s sixth year in college football was supposed to be another shot at making his mark. Instead, a shoulder injury against Miami in Week 4 brought his season to an abrupt halt, leaving him sidelined for nearly six months.

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By January, Ryan Day had brought him to Ohio State, where Jackson began rebuilding his career. Yet behind that comeback was a stretch of football he could only watch.

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The injury and the long road to recovery weren’t the hardest parts of his journey. What truly weighed on him was watching his Gators teammates endure a difficult 4–8 season last year, knowing he couldn’t be out there to help them.

“So, the hardest part about getting back was really just watching my brothers last year at my last school play the rest of the season, knowing that I couldn’t go out there and compete with them. And then kind of that was like six months, and then I had to transfer,” said Jackson in his conversation at Nightcap.

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After a phenomenal 2024 season, in which he emerged as a key asset to the Florida Gators’ offense, rushing for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, expectations were sky-high for the running back. However, his 2025 campaign was only beginning to gather momentum.

Through the first three games, he had recorded just 27 carries for 98 yards, but there was plenty of football left to play. Unfortunately, his promising start came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a shoulder injury against Miami in Week 4.

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Jackson’s season was disrupted by an acromioclavicular (AC) joint injury, commonly known as a shoulder sprain or separation. Florida’s medical staff opted for non-surgical rehabilitation, as the injury did not require structural repair.

While Jaden Baugh stepped up to fill the void on the field, Jackson’s absence was still felt, particularly in terms of the leadership he brought to the team.

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After enduring a challenging chapter in his career, Jackson has found new life at Ohio State and has made an immediate impression in the locker room.

Ohio State finds an unexpected backfield weapon in Ja’Kobi Jackson

When Jackson arrived at Ohio State, there was little buzz surrounding his addition. However, as the season has unfolded, he has emerged as one of the Buckeyes’ most valuable acquisitions. Initially brought in to provide support for Isiah West, Jackson has exceeded expectations, rushing for 206 yards on 31 carries at an impressive 6.6 yards per attempt.

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“Yes, sir, it’s definitely what I envisioned, and hopefully the role can continue to grow,” he said Tuesday.

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Jackson spent three seasons at Florida, where he recorded 607 rushing yards on 122 carries but never established himself as the lead back. Now at Ohio State, he has already found the end zone against Texas and Kent State, and he is looking to build on that momentum as the season progresses.

“Yeah, it’s just life,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to just get right back up, and I was glad that coach was able to let me run it in the next play.”

Against Illinois in Week 4, Jackson delivered a tremendous performance, rushing 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry, he consistently kept the Ohio State offense ahead of the chains.

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“I think they said we averaged just under five yards a carry in the run game,” Day said. “That was more consistent. There was a lot of movement up there today. I thought for the most part, the offensive line handled that pretty well in the run game and the pass game. I thought the 97-yard drive was big.”

While Ohio State’s ground game has faced its fair share of criticism, the narrative is beginning to shift as the season progresses.

With Ja’Kobi Jackson making his presence felt and head coach Ryan Day pleased with his contributions, the Buckeyes’ rushing attack is finally beginning to find its rhythm, and things are only looking up for the running back.