Julian Sayin’s Successor Makes Feelings Clear on OSU Future With an Unthinkable Revelation for Ryan Day

With the Buckeyes recently emerging from a national title and the roster purring, the program is piling on talent early and frequently. As of late May, Ohio State ranks in the nation’s top three for its class of 2026. HC Ryan Day and his staff have been prolific, and the payoff is appearing across the recruiting charts. Consider four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers, for instance. The Flower Mound, Texas, big man recently cut his list to six schools, and the Buckeyes made the list. Evers is a behemoth at 6’4″, 302 pounds, and is the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the class.

On defense, linebacker Cincere Johnson is another name making waves. Johnson, a four-star recruit out of Ohio, is one of the nation’s best linebackers and will announce his commitment on June 19th. Ohio State is fighting Alabama and Penn State for his pledge. Now that the 2026 cycle is getting hot, the Buckeyes have wasted no time diving into the 2027 class. Leading the charge is the four-star QB, Brady Edmunds from California, who’s already committed to Ohio State. Edmunds is currently ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 6 QB in his class. He has been a staple at OSU camps, fostering relationships and assisting other top recruits in getting to campus.

Brady Edmunds is more than the Buckeyes’ next man in line behind Julian Sayin—he’s already demonstrating that the future of the Buckeyes is in the able, passionate hands of their sophomore wideout. In an interview with Eleven Warriors on the 6th June, he states, “I personally have not talked to other quarterbacks. I think that might have just become a new thing, but for me it’s just another opportunity to compete.” He intensely concentrates on his improvement and views the prospect of having multiple quarterback commitments as a threat rather than as competition fuel. This is particularly pertinent at Ohio State, where the quarterback room is never short on elite talent. Take the present scenario, for example, where Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are fighting it out for the starting position. “Now, coming in, if it was one quarterback, I’d be working taping or whoever the 26 is. Now you’ve got a dude right on your tail working even more, so I mean it’s just opportunity [for] more competition.”

Edmunds knows that if he lets up, even for a second, there’s another dude right behind him, ready to outgrind him and take his spot. And this keeps him on his toes to constantly show up. Iron sharpens iron. The best QBs at Ohio State, such as Justin Fields or C.J. Stroud, never shied away from competition. He’s been back to school four or five times already, soaking up every second, every meeting, every drill on the practice field.

Although he’s a California boy, he is set on putting down roots in Ohio—going out of his way to connect with the community. “We’re going to the Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, and I got a big donation there and getting a tour of the hospital and stuff like that,” Edmunds said. “So little things, you know, because Tavien, it’s kind of easy for him to be part of the community. For me, trying to install myself in the community of Columbus is gonna a big advantage by the time I get here.” Safe to say, our Californian lad is locked in on becoming a reliable asset at OSU.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ recruiting secret weapon

Brady Edmunds—already the fulcrum of Ryan Day’s future quarterback room—began discussing his attempts to recruit Brock Williams to Columbus. “Whenever someone gets offered or something like that, I kind of connect,” Edmunds said. “Or sometimes Coach will text me or call me and I’ll get someone to go after. (Five-star tight end) Brock Williams is a big guy that we’re going after this weekend. I talk to him basically, like, almost every single day and he’ll be here for, I think, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or something like that, so that’ll be pretty big for us.” It was obvious this wasn’t just your average peer recruiting pitch. It was a full-bore campaign, and Edmunds was heading the effort.

What makes this revelation so powerful is how Edmunds frames the Ohio State pitch. “I don’t really believe there’s a lot of pitch. I think you know you just won the national championship. It’s sort of self-explanatory, and just it’s year in and year out, you know you’re competing at the top level,” he says.

But Edmunds isn’t just recruiting in speech—his actions are speaking just as loud. He’s taking extra time out on campus, ingratiating himself in the Columbus community. He knows that he has to earn his spot in the Buckeye family, and he’s doing it with the same enthusiasm he does everything on the field.