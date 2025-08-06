“Just Killing Us”: American Personality Pressed by Kirby Smart’s Georgia, Vents $40K Frustration to Paul Finebaum

Some rivalries in college football are based on proximity, while others are based on championships. But Georgia vs. Tennessee? That is a deep-rooted conflict with historical roots. These two dominant teams were competing on the football field long before either of them wore the SEC logo on their jerseys. In fact, their first meeting took place in 1899—yes, you read right. Tennessee defeated Georgia 5-0 in an intense clash in Knoxville. J.A. Pierce was in charge of the Vols at the time, and the SEC didn’t even exist.

The past is lovely, of course, but it’s been all red and black lately. In recent years, Georgia’s hold on the rivalry has only been firmer. On November 17, 2024, just last season, the No. 12-ranked Bulldogs defeated the No. 7 Vols 31–17. With Kirby Smart continuing to create a franchise that just doesn’t crumble in crucial games, Georgia won the series for the eighth time in a row. The scoreboard upsets Vols fans, but what makes it worse? The attitude. The barking.

In the August 5 episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Greylan James stated with brutal honesty, “Even when I golf with them during football season, like I’ve golfed with uh with Luke and uh Jason and uh in football, I just can’t get over the grown men barking at me. I just, like that, just hits on a level that I don’t understand.” He is clearly baffled by the passionate Georgia fanbase. “I love fandom, but that just like that irks me so bad. And then they’re not just barking at you, but they’re winning. And I—it just gets on my nerves. But, uh, you hate them cuz you ain’t them,” he confessed.

Greylan James didn’t just speak for himself; he voiced what a lot of Tennessee fans have been feeling. “I mean, they’re so successful, too,” he said. “Like Jason and Luke are wearing, you know, $40,000 watches while they’re also like their team is just killing us.” He’s definitely not wrong. Georgia, led by Kirby Smart, bounced back tremendously from a tough 28-10 loss to Ole Miss to defeat then-No. 7 Tennessee 31-17 at Sanford Stadium. After trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, Georgia scored on five of their last six drives to finish off the must-win.

“It’s got to be painful to be a Georgia fan. I can’t wait for the text I’m going to get after this,” the singer/songwriter laughed. “It’s got to be painful for Georgia and Alabama fans and other fans of the SEC, uh, rivals of Tennessee, that they have to live in Tennessee because Nashville’s here.” He had a point; he wasn’t merely trolling. Nashville has rapidly grown into one of the South’s appealing cities. Many diehard SEC supporters from Georgia and Alabama, two rival states, have moved to live in Tennessee. As James said, “They can root for their teams back home, but uh, they got to live in Tennessee.”

The rivalry and what’s at stake in 2025

Georgia is gearing up for an intense home schedule in 2025, which includes important SEC matchups. This season has the potential to seriously test the Bulldogs’ 31-game home winning streak, which is now the longest in the country. With a 105–19 record, head coach Kirby Smart is aware that this season will present fresh difficulties: “Fifty-four percent of our team is made up of younger guys, and it’s a lot, and it worries me as a coach.” Although a lack of expertise may occasionally be evident, Smart also sees potential in it. “A lot of them haven’t had an opportunity to play, and now this is their opportunity,” Smart said.

Josh Heupel is aware that building a positive team dynamic is just as crucial as Tennessee prepares for fall camp. The Vols are more focused on unity than ever because they have seven transfers, 25 new freshmen, and little over than half of their 2024 production returning. “It has always been super important that your team is connected,” Heupel said. “You go back twenty years, everyone is living in the same dorm or the same apartment complex. It’s a different era now.” Heupel stated, “We certainly did a better job with more of an emphasis this offseason.” He emphasized that setting aside time for activities other than football, like movie nights, group dinners, has had an impact.

Both teams are aware of the stakes as the 2025 season approaches. Georgia wants to continue to dominate and show that their young players can continue the winning streaks. For Tennessee, the goal is to make an impression, get into a groove, and ultimately turn the tide of this rivalry. The fans? All season long, they will continue to argue, bark, and cheer on golf courses and in group chats. This rivalry isn’t going anywhere, regardless of whether you choose to wear orange and white or red and black.