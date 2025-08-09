Justice Haynes Clarifies Michigan RB Room Stance as Sherrone Moore Receives Bad Preseason News

The Maize and the Blue Faithful are staring at two Michigan headlines colliding this fall camp. One in the spotlight, the other casting a shadow. On one hand, the Wolverines’ O-line seems robust, with Bryce Underwood on the turf, and a loaded RB room. While Sherrone Moore is staring down at a two-game self-suspension stemming from the infamous sign-stealing scandal. Whatever the reason, Ann Arbor has grabbed the eyeballs.

“I’ve never seen a great player get coddled to greatness.” While the coveted QB1 spot is eyed by Mikey Keene, Bryce Underwood, and Jadyn Davis, the RB room has Micah Ka’apana, Bryson Kuzdzal, and Princeton transfer John Volker competing for the third RB spot, behind Jordan Marsahll and Justice Haynes. So, yes, the RB locker room is brimming with talent, and while the competition is on, Haynes dropped some major confessions.

During a press conference( per The Wolverines), the media asked, “Would you describe yourself and Jordan?” To which Haynes had a solid reply, reaffirming the Maize and the Blue Faithful’s faith in them. “I would describe us as, you know, dynamic running backs. Both can break the game open, very explosive.” You know, he could have just put a full stop there itself, but Haynes carried on talking about the whole RB room, his faith intact in its talented layers.

“But I know a lot of people talk about just Jordan and me, but I think it’s a testament to our whole room. I think our whole room is very explosive. I think anyone can go out there and make plays. It’s not just Jordan and me.” And it shows, doesn’t it? In an interview with On3, Marshall talked about the Wolverines’ offense and said, “That’s my favourite part about this team is it’s an unselfish offense.”

Haynes continued, “It starts from the oldest guy in the room, who is [Fred Jackson], pushing us and leading us and challenging us every day. And then we, as the running backs, carry that on and push each other. Iron sharpens iron.” Even Desmond Howard praised the program. “I’ve never seen a great player get coddled to greatness; I think that’s just a testament to our room.”

Haynes’ message is clear. This isn’t about chasing individual glory. It’s about building a unified force. Last season, Michigan’s offense was a slog, but this year’s spring and fall drills seem optimistic, with Marshall calling it ‘scary.’ Haynes continued to make his point. “We want to be the best unit in the country. Not just, you know, the best running back unit, but the best overall unit. Like, you look at it, you shouldn’t be able to see one leader in the room. We’re all leaders. We’re all number one running backs, and we’re all going to make plays.”

So, the takeaway? We are the One? There’s no Haynes or Jordan alone; it’s the whole Michigan Wolverines RB room, marching together to the upcoming season. Yes, the RB room is stacked with depth and elite talent, but all is not merry in the trenches. Sherrone Moore & Co. receives a shocker in the locker room.

Michigan Wolverines’ RB CJ Hester leaves Ann Arbor.

Sherrone Moore’s O-line is loaded with depth. Bryce Underwood’s hype has surely generated buzz in headlines and on the turf as well, and Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt is optimistic for the Wolverines. “I think they’re gonna be back among the elite in college football.” But in the scheme of things, there’s one running back who found himself sidelined during the spring drills and has decided to bid farewell to Ann Arbor.

CJ Hester, a 5’11, 180-pound running back from Cincinnati, Ohio, racked up 529 yards and four touchdowns while making 14 receptions for 58 yards in his last season with UMass. Before UMass, he played his freshman year at Western Michigan. Not to forget his 74-yard rushing game against Georgia, enough to get Michigan’s attention, which then recruited him to join the Wolverines’ roster. And he did, entering ‘The Big House’ during the spring transfer portal. But the loaded RB locker room proved competitive, and he found himself on the sidelines. Now, after four months of getting in, he is again knocking on the transfer portal.

Going into the 2025 season, the Michigan Wolverines revamped their RB room, stacking up elite talent with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, Princeton grad transfer John Volker. Then, with Jordan Marshall, Bryson Kuzdzal, and Micah Ka’apana, the RB locker room is brimming with talent and fierce competition.

Michigan’s interest in Hester came after Ben Hall entered the transfer portal, and Hall was expected to be the third RB behind Marshall and Haynes. Feelings were hurt, given how ‘genuine’ his recruitment appeared. “Usually when you go through this recruitment process, you find out people aren’t genuine,” Hester’s father, Clarence, told the Wolverines. They use a used car salesman type of pitch. This was not the case. It was genuine. It was straightforward. The room was honest. You appreciate that those are the type of men my son is going to be around. We loved it.”

He will redshirt this upcoming season and enter the portal as a grad transfer, preserving two years of his eligibility.