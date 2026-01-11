Dabo Swinney on High Alert as 4-Star Clemson Target Becomes SEC Powerhouse’s Top Priority

As the transfer portal deadline approaches, programs are making quick adjustments as they look to add new players and strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is no exception, as he continues to actively evaluate potential additions. However, Swinney is now on high alert after one of Clemson’s priority four-star targets began drawing heavy interest from a top SEC program, putting the Tigers at risk of losing a major 4-star prospect in the process.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One name that has quietly emerged on the radar of several programs is Kaden Henderson. Given how the 2025 season unfolded for Clemson, bolstering the defensive unit has become a priority, and Henderson quickly became a key target. That pursuit has now become more complicated, as Jon Sumrall’s Florida Gators have entered the race. Florida is also in rebuild mode following a disappointing campaign and is aggressively targeting defensive talent.

Henderson recently took an official visit to Gainesville, a development that raises concern for Swinney and the Clemson staff. He also told Rivals that he has been encouraged by his conversations with the Florida coaching staff, noting that Sumrall’s background as a linebackers coach makes the opportunity even more appealing. Henderson is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 2 linebacker and Rivals’ No. 2 prospect in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Florida and Clemson, the Miami Hurricanes, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are also monitoring Henderson’s recruitment closely. With just two days remaining before the transfer portal closes, Florida appears to have the upper hand for now.

While Clemson will be hoping the Henderson-to-Florida scenario does not materialize, the Tigers have remained active elsewhere in the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemson transfer portal updates

On Thursday, Clemson secured its eighth transfer portal commitment for the 2026 cycle and its second of the day when former Colorado Buffaloes defensive end London Merritt committed to Swinney’s program. Listed at 6’3″ and 250 lbs, Merritt enjoyed a standout freshman season under Deion Sanders in 2025.

Merritt recorded 23 tackles, including 14 solo stops, along with 8.0 tackles for loss and one sack. His performance earned him All-Freshman honors from Pro Football Focus and an Honorable Mention for Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The addition of Merritt followed the commitment of defensive tackle Markus Strong from the Oklahoma Sooners, coached by former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Notably, all eight of Clemson’s transfer portal additions since the window opened on January 2 have come on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson has also secured commitments from Kourtney Kelly and Markus Strong through the portal, and the activity shows no signs of slowing down. Based on recent campus visits, Swinney and his staff continue to explore options at key defensive positions. This week, Clemson hosted another group of prospects, including JUCO All-American Andy Burburija, who reported receiving an offer from the Tigers and visited campus on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the portal window closing, Clemson remains aggressive, balancing the risk of losing a top target like Henderson with steady progress in reshaping their defensive core for the seasons ahead.