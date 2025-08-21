Kaidon Salter Disregards Deion Sanders’ Strict Locker Room Rule as Julian Lewis Takes Risk for Colorado

Deion Sanders is back at full strength, and that means things at Colorado are getting real serious, real fast. After opening up about his battle with bladder cancer and a major surgery, Coach Prime revealed at Big 12 Media Day in July, “I’m healthy, I’m vibrant, I’m my old self.” The man who once dazzled on the field as a Hall of Famer is now bringing that same energy and intensity to the sidelines again. For the Buffs, that means strict discipline, relentless focus, and zero tolerance for distractions. No room for slip-ups on or off the field.

And distractions are exactly what Deion blasted out during a tough locker room talk following a scrimmage on August 17. He didn’t hide his disappointment after watching game reps that didn’t meet his standards. The video, which spread quickly on social media thanks to ESPN College Football, captured his blunt message: “If you perform like you performed in that scrimmage, they going to eat you alive.” Sanders didn’t stop there. He told them straightforwardly, “Disconnect your social media,” making it absolutely clear that hype and online fans won’t save you when the whistle blows on game day. For Coach Prime, it’s all about mental toughness, focus, and protecting the team’s mindset from outside noise.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. While Deion preaches disconnect, the players aren’t all on the same page. Quarterback Kaidon Salter has kept his social media active. He recently shared a video reposted by the Big 12 conference, keeping fans hyped, and he seems to be using it normally. But on the flip side, his QB competitor, Julian Lewis, has gone nearly radio silent. For the past five days, he hasn’t liked any post, and that includes his sponsor’s post on which he was tagged. Clearly, Lewis is taking Coach Prime’s message seriously, while Salter seems to be juggling the fine line between hype and focus. How will this difference play out as the QB battle intensifies? Only time will tell, but Deion’s message couldn’t be clearer.

Extending this theme, Sanders has also cracked down on classroom and campus conduct. In a no-nonsense session, he laid down strict rules. He said, “No slides, no hoodies, no headphones, no back row,” he told the team, stressing that effort and discipline extend beyond the field. The stakes have never been higher for these Buffaloes—Deion knows distractions can kill teams faster than any opponent. “If I see you with slides on campus tomorrow, it’s going to be a problem.” Now, that’s vintage prime for sure. Deion has always put discipline at the forefront of his athletic program. Whether it’s bashing biker shorts on Media Day or making students aware of the school etiquette, it’s his commitment to building men who thrive not just in football but in life.

With the Big 12 opener against Georgia Tech just days away, Deion’s tough-love approach will be tested, and so will the QB race. Will Salter’s experience give him the edge, or will Lewis’s disciplined, quiet approach win the day? Colorado is a team rebuilt on grit, focus, and fierce intensity. If the Buffs want to make noise this season, shutting out the distraction, online and offline, is a must. The spotlight is on, and Coach Prime is shining it directly on his players. Time to step up or step aside.

Deion Sanders’ strict classroom rules

Deion Sanders has made it crystal clear that discipline goes way beyond the football field at Colorado. If you thought the battle for the starting QB spot was intense, wait until you hear about the stiffer challenge waiting for these players in the classroom. During a behind-the-scenes film session dropped by Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media on August 20, Coach Prime laid down some non-negotiable classroom commandments: “No slides, no hoodies, no headphones, no back row.” He didn’t mince words, telling his players, It’s tough love, but that’s exactly the tone Deion has set since day one.

Sanders takes academics seriously, not just as a formality, but as a key part of building responsible men. He’s gone so far as to tie NIL money to classroom performance. His blunt reminder, “When you stop going to class and I see a multitude of Fs and Ds, we’re gonna affect your check,” sends a clear message that there are real consequences for slacking off in school. And the results speak for themselves: the Buffs posted a program-best 3.011 team GPA in Fall 2024, smashing their own previous record, and kept the momentum rolling with a 2.957 GPA in Spring 2025. When Coach Prime says discipline sticks, he means it.

But the deeper issue Sanders is tackling the peer pressure and fitting in. He put it plainly: “This is the thing that poses the biggest threat to me, that I’m truly concerned of… And they start doing things that are not indicative of who they are, because they’re playing, they’re trying to be accepted.” Deion has seen too many players lose their way just trying to look cool or fit in with the wrong crowd. That’s why he’s cracked down so hard, even banning CU gear on campus when players show up looking sloppy. “We’re not gonna do that,” he said sharply. “Smart, tough, fast, disciplined, with character.” It’s a culture reset that aligns perfectly with his bigger vision of building men who succeed both on the field and in life. After all, as Deion often reminds the team, “95% of y’all are not going pro.” This is about preparing these young men for the real world, not just the next game.