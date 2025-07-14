Kalani Sitake Running Out of Time For Portland Amid Jake Retzlaff Exit & QB1 Uncertainty

Looks like BYU football’s offseason drama isn’t over yet. Just two months before kickoff, starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff is off the radar, leaving Provo amidst legal issues. Now, his unexpected departure throws a wrench into BYU’s preseason preparations, disrupting a team that was finally finding its rhythm. But despite the push, head coach Kalani Sitake isn’t losing his sleep, as he has already identified three potential QB options ready to hit the ground running. Time’s ticking fast, and while Sitake knows the stakes, naming a starter so late might put their championship hopes on hold.

Well, a serious off-field controversy ended Jake Retzlaff’s time with BYU. It all started when Jane Doe A.G. accused Jake of assault and strangulation at his Provo apartment, casting a shadow over his exceptional career. Even with the Utah judge’s dismissal of the civil lawsuit, Retzlaff’s troubles aren’t over. He is still facing a seven-game suspension for violating BYU’s honor code, which jeopardizes his return to the Cougars and fuels transfer rumors. Now, even if Retzlaff’s status is unsure, Kalani Sitake already has explosive pieces in his team.

That’s right. BYU has three QBs running for the starting position: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier, but they are still not locked in with their QB1. And that’s what’s raising doubts over their future this season. And KSL Sports’ Matt Baiamonte didn’t mince words before pointing it out: “At some point, you’d like to think you got to trim that down to at least two rather quickly to give those guys more reps and more opportunities. The three-man quarterback battle is fair, and it’s warranted in this situation, but it also means less repetitions for whoever is going to win the job with the rest of the starters.” Now, that’s where the problem stays.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Baiamonte’s concern is valid, as the starting QB might not get enough time to get fully prepared to take up the charge of the team’s offense. But why? Because none of them in the competition have had many practice reps over the last two years. That’s what Baiamonte is trying to say: “Is that enough time from a repetition perspective for whoever wins that job to get ready? Considering whoever wins this job, man, they have not got a lot of reps the last two years because you go back to Jake’s first season, and it was all Keenan Slovis till he went down. Then it was all Jake (sic).”

Look, Kalani Sitake’s QB room does lack experience, as Hillstead red-shirted himself last season, Bourguet didn’t take a single snap last year, and Bachmeier is a true freshman. So, the more he delays his decision, the more problematic their situation can get. But even though they lack experience with the team’s system, both of them have a pretty strong record.

Well, Hillstead brings in experience from Utah, throwing for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with 59.5% completion rate, and he can significantly bolster the team’s performance. His experience should help steady the position. Even Bourguet, who’s a Western Michigan transfer, threw for 713 yards, with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception back in 2023. Now, it’s in Kalani Sitake’s hands how he uses these playmakers. But looks like he’s not completely over his old QB yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalani Sitake’s take on Jake Retzlaff’s situation

For the first time since Jake Retzlaff’s unexpected departure shook BYU, head coach Kalani Sitake stepped up to address the matter publicly. Although he avoided specifics, Sitake took a moment to acknowledge Retzlaff’s contributions to the program, signaling appreciation for what the QB accomplished during his time in Provo. “First of all, I love Jake Retzlaff. We love Jake Retzlaff and appreciate all that he’s done for our program,” Sitake said.

Sure, Jake Retzalff’s out of the game, but what he did for BYU is still remarkable. Last season, this guy threw for 2,947 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 417 rushing yards with 6 touchdowns. Even though Kalani Sitake praised his resume, he saved himself from answering questions about Retzlaff’s current situation on the Big 12 Media Days. “I think it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first. I think that is his right. I think it is a private matter that he can speak (about) for himself; I am going to give him the opportunity to do that,” he said.

Now that Retzlaff might be off to a new team, Kalani Sitake remains confident in his team despite the impending suspension and expected transfer of offensive lineman Connor Retzlaff. While Retzlaff’s violation of the school’s honor code leaves a void, Sitake emphasized the program’s strength and depth. “The program is fine. No matter the situation. It’s not about one coach. It’s not about one player, either. We feel good about our program,” Sitake said. His focus now shifts to the quarterback competition. With fall camp nearing, Sitake’s confidence in this trio suggests a seamless transition, even amidst Retzlaff’s off-field issues.