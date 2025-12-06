brand-logo
Kalani Sitake's BYU Likely to Face 10-2 Team for Bowl Game With Over $6M Payout: Report

By Papiya Chatterjee

Dec 6, 2025

BYU’s playoff hopes further dipped after a 7-34 loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game. But with the Cougars’ shaky finish, it opened the door for Notre Dame, as they might get a chance to enter the playoffs. However, if that’s not the case, then both teams might face each other in a bowl game.

“We’ll likely see Notre Dame vs. BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl if the Fighting Irish are not selected for the College Football Playoff,” a bowl source confirms to @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote on X.

Notre Dame’s playoff fate was squarely sitting on the outcome of the BYU game. If they had won, it would have put the Irish completely out of the race. But now that Texas Tech has beaten them, there are two possibilities: one, if BYU falls in rank between Miami and Notre Dame, it saves both of them from direct comparison, but if they drop below Miami, then a direct comparison can put Notre Dame out, as the Hurricanes have already beaten them before, so head-to-head competition gives them an edge.

The interesting thing is that in 2023, each team that entered the Pop-Tarts Bowl game received $6 million. So, both Kansas State and NC State got the hefty amount to play the bowl game. So, there’s a high chance that both BYU and Notre Dame earn more than the past two years’ numbers.

