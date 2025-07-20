Kalani Sitake Struggles to Name Jake Retzlaff Successor as QB1 Gap Sets Up Ryder Lyons Era

Time is running out in Provo, and Kalani Sitake is facing one of the toughest challenges. With Jake Retzlaff‘s departure because of legal trouble, BYU’s quarterback situation has turned from a strength into a full-blown question mark. Now, Sitake must pick between three unproven QBs—none with a single snap for BYU—as the season looms large. Sure, these players are competing, but inexperience remains a major setback, and with the Big 12 grind kicking in fast, BYU’s playoff hopes could turn into a nightmare if no one steps up.

With Retzlaff’s honor code violation prompting his departure, Coach Sitake and his staff are diligently seeking a definitive QB1 from a group abundant in effort but lacking in experience. McCae Hillstead redshirted last year, Treyson Bourguet spent it on the sidelines, and Bear Bachmeier is a true freshman who’s still finding his footing. As the three prepare for fall camp, none have yet proven themselves in real game situations; that’s a glaring concern for a program with title aspirations.

The worst part? None of them have turned heads in the spring game too. That’s exactly what KSL Sports’ Matt Baiamonte is highlighting: “What I kind of get worried about a little bit is just Bourguet and Hillstead in particular. Watching them in spring, nothing just blew me away.” But the optimism still stays strong as they were “throwing to the second-string and the third-string guys. I’d like to think with Chase Roberts and LJ [Martin] that they’re going to look different, and with the offensive line, with Bruce Mitchell, with Weylin Lapuaho, they’re going to look better,” he added.

Now, it’s not like Hillstead and Bourguet aren’t promising. The Utah State transfer Hillstead threw for 1,062 yards for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a 59.5% completion rate back in 2023. Sure, he may not be turning heads right now, but with exceptional pieces around him, he might make an impact. Despite missing last season, Bourguet is more than just a backup; in 2023 at Western Michigan, he impressively threw for 713 yards, 4 touchdowns, and just 1 interception.

So, there’s talent present, but the only thing they might lack is chemistry with the team. Yet Matt Baiamonte already has a frontrunner among the two of them who perfectly fits in the Cougars’ culture. “And you know, that’s what you were talking about last week, Treyson Bourguet. I think he’s very interesting because you talk about the locker room and ‘love and learn’ and all that—I think he fits that the best. I think he fits the culture of BYU the best. The guy wants badly to be at BYU. He sought BYU out,” he pointed.

Kalani Sitake knows the stakes are pretty high, but this QB inconsistency might actually work in BYU’s favor. Crazy, right? Well, at least history tells the same. Since Coach Sitake’s 2016 arrival, BYU has excelled in seasons where the starting quarterback was determined late in fall camp, boasting a .750 winning percentage (48-16). Conversely, when BYU began Week 1 with a clear-cut starter, they struggled, going 24-27 with one bowl win and two losing seasons. Historically, a delayed QB decision has often benefited the Cougars.

Now, in the middle of all this chaos, Kalani Sitake might have already found his future QB.

Kalani Sitake’s future quarterback hypes build around

Sitake faces a tough decision at quarterback, but even if this year’s players underperform, a promising future QB is already waiting in the wings. And that’s none other than 5-star QB Ryder Lyons; this No. 19 overall recruit and No. 5 quarterback has committed to the Cougars over Oregon’s major push. This makes him the program’s second-highest-rated recruit ever, just behind Ben Olson in 2002. But unlike Olson, who never saw playing time for BYU, Lyons seems poised to change that narrative.

And, it’s not just fluff; Ryder actually delivers. As a junior at Folsom High, he amassed 3,011 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions, plus 585 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He’s a complete player—mobile, efficient, and decisive—a quarterback who can transform a program.

That’s exactly why Matt Baiamonte is naming him the future leader of Kalani Sitake’s offense. “So it’s just really an interesting battle because, then again, in the backdrop of all this, is Ryder Lyons. And not that he applies to this year, but it almost just gives you this comfort that if none of these guys hit—and look, all three of them could be flops. We don’t know yet. We don’t know, right? But the comfort for fans and the program at large is that you’ve got the blue-chip guy waiting in the wings,” he said.

Though Ryder Lyons will serve a one-year mission initially, his presence instantly alters the course of BYU’s quarterback situation. Even with uncertainty surrounding this season’s depth chart, Lyons offers an exciting look ahead. Now, he gives Kalani Sitake and the Cougars something they’ve been craving: Stability. Lyons’s exceptional talent and leadership skills position BYU for sustained success, firmly re-establishing the program as a national contender.