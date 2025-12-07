Kalani Sitake’s Assistant Reportedly Gives Up & Seeks BYU Exit Door After Losing Big 12 Embarrassingly

All it took was one lopsided loss in the Big 12 Championship game to end BUY’s playoff dreams, but the damage might be far worse. It seems to be hurting the coaching staff as well.

According to BYU Insider Travis Garlick’s report on X, BYU’s Defensive Coordinator, Jay Hill, is reportedly telling people in his close circle that he is planning to exit the Cougars’ coaching staff. It is noted that Hill was angry that Kalani Sitake missed most of his practices this week, while the program prepared for the Big 12 conference championship game.

Meanwhile, Kalani Sitake, the top target for Penn State’s head coaching role, was busy negotiating the deal with BYU and addressing the PSU coaching rumors. This brought the DC Jay Hill into the conversation for the next BYU coach, if Sitake leaves for the Nittany Lions. However, the Cougars made an aggressive push to keep Sitake home.

“We are excited to announce a long-term agreement to extend Kalani Sitake as BYU’s head football coach,” said BYU AD Brian Santiago. “He is a proven leader, and we are grateful he is once again choosing BYU. His legacy of building a championship program the BYU way will continue. He is one of the best people in the business. We are excited to continue to ride the wave of positive momentum with him.”

All of this unfolded ahead of the early signing period and as the Cougars were preparing for the Big 12 title game, distractions that didn’t reflect well in the eventual loss. With all these distractions, the contract extension didn’t reflect well, as BYU failed to put up a tough fight in the championship game, losing to the Red Raiders by 34-7, and failing to enter the playoffs, settling for the Bowl games.

As an 11-1 team, BYU should have entered the top seed in the Playoff, but the CFP committee ranked BYU at 11, with three 10-2 teams over them, with their playoff hopes floating in the air. It seems like the coach Kalani Sitake’s inexperience outside the program and the rare progress made the committee pull them down in the CFP rankings.

If you take a look at Jay Hill, he has the necessary experience working as the head coach at Weber State Wildcats, winning the Big Sky Conference Championship four seasons in a row, from 2017 to 2021, and taking the program to the playoffs.

BYU’s Blowout Big 12 Championship Loss to Texas Tech

If you have watched the BYU vs Texas Tech Big 12 Championship game, the Cougars faded faster after a strong start. After the first touchdown by LJ Martin, the Cougars got settled and didn’t score another throughout the game. This allowed Texas Tech to post 34 unanswered points and bury the Cougars deep into the dirt, making it impossible to chase.

Outside of the 90-yard opening drive, the Cougars managed only 110 yards on their next 12 possessions and turned the ball over four to five times.

Adding insult to injury, BYU’s offensive struggles became worse after the quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, suffered an injury early in the game. The QB hurt his ankle and never returned to the field after that.

While the passing game isn’t that good with just 137 yards, the rushing game even went worse, to 63 yards, making the offensive line look wildly overwhelmed. The offensive line’s struggles were evident as BYU’s quarterbacks were sacked or pressured on a significant number of their 27 total pass attempts. BYU only threw the ball downfield three times, and the struggle gifted Texas Tech an easy title win, sacrificing their playoff chances. Can Texas continue its winning streak to the Bowl Games?