Kalani Sitake’s QB1 Job Suddenly Has New Favorite as Report Reveals 3-Way Battle Outlook

Last fall, Provo was electric as BYU raced to a perfect 9-0 start, fueled by playoff aspirations and stellar quarterback play. But November saw their momentum vanish with consecutive losses, shattering title hopes. Sure, a bowl victory over Colorado eased the pain, but the offseason brought a gut punch: star quarterback Jake Retzlaff got dismissed for an honor code violation and transferred to Tulane. With his exit, BYU’s quarterback situation turned into turmoil. Now, as fall camp intensifies, Kalani Sitake’s team already has a frontrunner in the three-man race for the QB1 job.

Things are heating up in BYU’s quarterback competition. Jake Retzlaff’s departure has Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick urgently seeking their next field general. The current frontrunners are Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead, and Bear Bachmeier, each offering unique strengths. However, Bachmeier is generating early excitement, possessing the experience, composure, and arm talent to command the offense. While Kalani Sitake remains neutral, insiders already have a clear favorite.

But despite the early buzz around Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet is emerging as a favorite this fall camp. Talking about his early impact, BYU insider Mitch Harper made an honest admission on KSL Sports and said, “We did see, you know, again, a lot of red zone work from the QBs. I thought of note, Treyson Bourguet looked really good. He had a nice fade touchdown pass that was a nice completion from Bourguet, and it was, I thought, a really impressive throw. He again was the first quarterback that we saw in action today.”

Treyson Bourguet isn’t just a contender; he’s the real deal. Having already played in 10 games at Western Michigan, he showed strong command. He passed for over 1,300 yards and rushed for 219, proving his dual-threat ability. Last season, he had a breakout performance against Ball State, throwing for 328 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-24 victory. Even his debut against Miami showed promise, and ever since, Bourguet’s been developing his film. So he brings in experience, mobility, and confidence—something that BYU is desperate for. Then even Bear Bachmeier got some high praise.

But then, “He did throw an interception during red zone work near the end of practice during those 24 minutes. Aaron Rodrick said that in that situation, Bear probably should have run, and it was a good learning opportunity for the freshman from Stanford,” Harper added. Look, despite being a freshman, Murrieta Valley’s 3-star quarterback is making major moves in the fall camp. Sure, there’s some inconsistency, but this kid has the caliber.

As in his junior year (2023), he led his team to a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns with an impressive 65.5% completion rate. He wasn’t just a pocket passer, either; Bachmeier also rushed for 631 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging an electrifying 8.4 yards per carry. While he might not start immediately as a freshman, his past performance is undeniable—he’s certainly a player to watch. Last but not least, McCae Hillstead is emerging as QB2. “He was the second quarterback in action. He did have one pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage by Ace Kaufusi,” Harper said.

Look, McCae Hillstead adds valuable experience to the BYU quarterback battle. As his record shows, his excellence on the field. At Utah Hillstead threw for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, completing nearly 60% of his passes in 2023. Not exactly spotless, but the kid displayed playmaking and potential for great plays. And that’s the kind of talent Kalani Sitake needs right now But QB1 battle is not the only thing that’s making noise in BYU’s fall camp.

Kalani Sitake’s playmakers making moves

BYU quietly excelled at limiting turnovers last year. Losing only one fumble is exceptional ball security, placing them among just 24 FBS teams. On defense, they don’t force turnovers as frequently as Oklahoma (who had 8 recoveries), but they still achieved a +4 turnover margin, tying for 20th nationally. While the defense could be more aggressive, the Cougars are effectively managing the ball overall. It’s not flashy, but it’s efficient—and that leads to wins.

And this season, Kalani Sitake and the team are making sure that they leave zero margin of error this season. Best part? They already have playmakers for it. “Remember Ace Kaufusi? It was that Oklahoma State game two years ago in Stillwater where he really took off. And then, you know, last year he redshirted. I expect big things from him. And Jay Hill, defensive coordinator for the Cougars heading into his third year, even noted in his post-practice media availability that the linebacker position is in a great spot. He highlighted Siale Esera,” Mitch Harper said.

This dude has football in his blood. He’s the cousin of current BYU linebacker Maika Kaufusi and comes from a long line of former Cougars: Isaiah, Jackson, Bronson, and Corbin Kaufusi. He served a mission in San Jose, California, and before that, played defensive end at Kahuku, contributing to the Red Raiders’ 9-4 season in 2019 under Coach Sterling Carvalho. He’s versatile, experienced, and already familiar with the BYU program—he’s a great fit.

Even Siale Esera is emerging as a strong player. “Esera, during the practice today, had a nice play where he was in coverage on an incomplete pass. He was there almost like a heat-seeking missile. He looked great out there,” Harper added. Well, can we blame him? He’s been racking up awards as if it were a part-time job. Polynesian Bowl selection? Check. MVP LB of ESPN Under Armour All-American Game? Yes. Two-time Rivals 5-Star Defensive MVP? Sure. On top of that, this guy made an impact in 2022 with 76 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pick, and led Timpview to the Utah 5A State Championship game. So, with that pipeline of talent, Kalani Sitake and his team are ready for a championship run this year.