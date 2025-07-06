Kalani Sitake’s QB1 Inclination Confirmed as Jake Retzlaff’s BYU Exit Triggers Worries

With Jake Retzlaff officially out, BYU’s quarterback race is on the clock, and the countdown is real. ‘Three Months to Boulder’ sounds like a gritty war film, but for the Cougars, it’s far from fiction. In just 13 Saturdays, one of McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, or Bear Bachmeier will have to be battle-ready for the Big 12 opener at Colorado’s Folsom Field, one of the most hostile environments in college football.

So, the offseason storyline has shifted fast, from Retzlaff’s legal issues to BYU’s urgent QB transition. With July being mostly a quiet period before camp kicks off July 29, and just 3 nonconference games in September to warm up, the pressure is on. Still, former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson isn’t worried. His take? “Absolutely!” it’s enough time to get the next QB1 prepped and primed. Now it’s on the staff — and the signal callers — to prove him right.

But Kalani Sitake’s QB1 leaning comes into focus as the battle heats up in Provo. On the July 5 episode of BYUtv Sports Nation, analyst Hans Olsen joined to break down the Cougars’ QB situation, and his insights added fuel to the fire. “Treyson, McCae, and Bear all go at it to figure out one, two, and three on a depth chart is actually really exciting for me,” said Olsen, highlighting just how close the competition is. But when pressed on who might have the edge heading into fall camp, he didn’t hesitate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Well, I would say McCae Hillstead because he’s an in-state product. He’s got D-1 starting background. He, I’m sure, Aaron Roderick is more familiar with him because he grew up here in Skyridge, and Roderick is very aware of every quarterback in the state and I’m sure knows all of his upside and all of his pitfalls, and is probably aware of him, and I think McCae is probably very aware of Aaron [Roderick],” explained Olsen. With that endorsement, the Hillstead hype train might just be picking up steam.

AD

However, Hans Olsen didn’t stop with just McCae Hillstead, he went on to break down the rest of the depth chart battle. After pointing to Hillstead’s deep Utah ties and familiarity with OC Aaron Roderick, Hans gave his take on who might be next in line. “So I think there’s probably a relationship that’s been around for a long time. And then I would go with Treyson probably Bourguet number two because he came in. He’s had some D1 experience and he’s got some overall experience. And Aaron Roderick is probably pretty familiar with his game,” said Olsen. That puts Bourguet firmly in the mix, thanks to his frame, leadership background, and a game Roderick already knows well.

Still, nothing is finalized — it’s simply a prediction, a calculated estimation at best. The real question isn’t just who earns the starting job, but whether QB1 will be ready in such a short span. Here, Nelson believes the answer is yes, if the right things fall into place. “A quarterback needs to run the offense, avoid negative plays, and lead emotionally. If he can do that, three months is enough,” said Nelson. So, it’s a race against time, but the right mindset could make all the difference.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the trio vying for QB1. Treyson Bourguet, the 6’2″, 210-pound Western Michigan transfer, brings size and maturity. McCae Hillstead, the Utah State transfer and in-state product, adds speed and familiarity with the system. And then there’s Bear Bachmeier, the four-star freshman wildcard — full of talent, but fresh out of high school. Simply put, it’s a fascinating battle of experience vs. upside, and BYU needs a clear leader — fast.

While BYU works to sort out its QB1, Jake Retzlaff’s exit still casts a shadow. His departure may not have derailed the program, but it certainly raised eyebrows.

Retzlaff’s exit still echoes in BYU’s QB room

When asked how the QB battle and sudden shift at QB1 is changing expectations at BYU, Hans Olsen painted a vivid picture. On one side, there’s optimism — fans who believe the new crop of quarterbacks can top Jake Retzlaff’s 57.9% completion rate. “I think the quarterbacks we’ve got are better than Jake Retzlaff,” said Hans Olsen. But then there’s the other extreme: “The Doomsdayer that is currently digging a bunker in their backyard, getting ready for the complete fallout.” As for Olsen? He’s somewhere in the middle. “I’m probably right in that seven-eight mark. I think this could cost you a couple games. Two or three games.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Olsen didn’t hold back when reflecting on Jake Retzlaff’s leadership. “I think that Jake Retzlaff had incredible leadership, and he had an incredible drive and desire,” he said. One game that stood out? Arizona State. BYU trailed by 3 TDs, but Retzlaff never wavered. “Jake Retzlaff believed. And I was in the booth calling the game—I believed,” recalled Olsen. However, on the final drive, Retzlaff nearly pulled off the comeback. “There was a throw that was probably two—two, maybe three yards too far inside… If that thing’s just a little bit further outside, that’s complete and this game is completely changed.” It was a moment that captured Retzlaff’s grit — even in defeat.

Interestingly, Hans Olsen didn’t just see Jake Retzlaff as a QB, he saw him as a gamer. “He was a gamer, and he brought a lot of belief to the field,” said the analyst, recalling the kind of intangible impact Retzlaff had on his team. It’s something Hans knows well — he’s shared the huddle with legends. “Whether it’s Brandon Doman in that 2000 season… or Peyton Manning, who could absolutely command a huddle, or Joe Germaine, one of my favorite quarterbacks to play with,” said the analyst.

So, for Olsen, great QBs do more than throw or run. “There is a lot that goes into a great quarterback,” he emphasized. Retzlaff had that spark — the kind that made teammates believe, no matter the score. “When he stepped into the huddle, everybody thought, okay, we can do this. We can win. We’re behind, but we can win.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given that, Olsen didn’t sugarcoat it — there’s concern in Provo. “So I worry about it. I’m a—I’m a seven and a half on that, you know, in crazy delusional to crazy digging-bunker scale,” he joked. While Olsen still believes BYU is “on track to have a phenomenal season based off the defensive return,” the uncertainty at QB lingers. The defensive core returning is strong, but Olsen admits there’s still a “little bit of worry” about whether this new QB group can rise to the challenge.