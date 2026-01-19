Bill Belichick Cashes In on First Big Domino of Hiring Bobby Petrino as UNC OC

With Bobby Petrino joining the Tar Heels, Bill Belichick just added a major recruiting weapon. Petrino’s deep SEC connections instantly make UNC more attractive to SEC-level talent, and that matters after a disappointing 4–8 finish in 2025. Targeting proven SEC players is key if North Carolina wants a quick turnaround. With Belichick’s pull and Petrino’s relationships working together, landing impact transfers just got a lot easier for the Tar Heels.

And it didn’t take long for that to show up. Just minutes before, North Carolina landed LSU running back transfer Kaleb Jackson, turning talk into action and making it clear the Tar Heels aren’t wasting time in the portal.