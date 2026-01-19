Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/College Football

Bill Belichick Cashes In on First Big Domino of Hiring Bobby Petrino as UNC OC

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 19, 2026 | 9:05 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Bill Belichick Cashes In on First Big Domino of Hiring Bobby Petrino as UNC OC

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 19, 2026 | 9:05 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With Bobby Petrino joining the Tar Heels, Bill Belichick just added a major recruiting weapon. Petrino’s deep SEC connections instantly make UNC more attractive to SEC-level talent, and that matters after a disappointing 4–8 finish in 2025. Targeting proven SEC players is key if North Carolina wants a quick turnaround. With Belichick’s pull and Petrino’s relationships working together, landing impact transfers just got a lot easier for the Tar Heels.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And it didn’t take long for that to show up. Just minutes before, North Carolina landed LSU running back transfer Kaleb Jackson, turning talk into action and making it clear the Tar Heels aren’t wasting time in the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT