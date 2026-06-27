Kalen DeBoer Addresses Major Alabama Flaw Needing Immediate Fix

As Kalen DeBoer enters his third season at Alabama, he knows exactly where his team stands. While Alabama showcased an explosive passing attack last season, the OL’s weakness cost them critical games and ranks as the program’s most glaring roster gap entering 2026. With spring camp underway, DeBoer has made the OL overhaul his priority, signaling the urgency of the fix.

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“We know we need to be more balanced than we were a year ago, and just have to make sure we’re teaching. We have to take what the defense gives us and, once we develop that run game that way we want it, that’s going to open up even more of what our offense can do,” he said on the episode of Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles on Jun 26, 2026.

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“So, yeah, its balanced attack is what it’s got to be. Being able to take what the defense gives you. Being able to attack the weaknesses of a defense, you know, up front, uh, on the edges, down the field, you do it all.”

Alabama’s downfield talent masked an offense that couldn’t sustain methodical drives without explosive plays.

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Last season, Alabama’s OL surrendered 32 sacks and 183 pressures — last in the SEC — forcing DeBoer to overhaul the unit. After the season ended, DeBoer started with the OL coach and got Adrian Klemm after letting Chris Kapilovic go.

Kadyn Proctor, the LT of the program and one of the most touted commitments to Alabama in the class of 2024, struggled a lot last season. Although he declared himself for the NFL draft this season, his weak point was with fast-twitch edge rushers on long down-and-distance passing plays. He occasionally gives up costly edge penetration.

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RT Wilkin Formby, a fresh addition, struggled against exotic stunts due to physical limitations — fast but not a strong tackler. DeBoer has now worked on the OL for the upcoming season.

Upcoming offensive line of the Alabama Crimson Tide

After the main pillars of DeBoer’s OL, center Parker Brailsford and left tackle Kadyn Proctor, declared themselves for the NFL draft, the need to scout new talent became inevitable. Right tackle Michael Carroll is returning after strong play in the second half of last season.

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“[Carroll] took a lot of snaps for us the last half of the year. He wasn’t gonna jump in there as a true freshman, the first game of the year, but you could see what he’s capable of. Whether it was the spring, summer, or fall camp. It was just a matter of time for him to get out there on the football field,” DeBoer said.

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Projected left tackle Jackson Lloyd, a four-star recruit and one of DeBoer’s first commits, and Cal Poly transfer center Racin Delgatty are two intriguing options. To build depth, Alabama welcomed two elite freshmen: 4-star Jett Thomalla (Iowa State flip) and 3-star Tayden-Evan Kaawa (Utah).