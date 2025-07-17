Kalen DeBoer Addresses Viral Buzz Around Nick Saban’s Role in Alabama Recruiting

Is Nick Saban really retired from Alabama football? Well, the GOAT didn’t just ride off into the Tuscaloosa sunset and leave the keys under the mat. He may be retired, but he’s not gone. Amid Alabama’s jaw-dropping 2026 recruiting surge, fans and insiders alike have been whispering that it’s he who’s still running the show behind the scenes. “Saban working overtime in retirement.” “Nick Saban helping him, y’all can’t tell me otherwise.” Such is the buzz. And Kalen DeBoer just gave us a window into that complicated reality.

In a new episode on The Next Round on July 16, Kalen DeBoer hopped on to address a viral recruiting buzz. “He’s got his fingerprints and then some all over the place, you know, when it comes to what this tradition, what the pride of this place is all about,” he said. “He added to it, made it better, and you know, before he got there compared to when he left. And he’s obviously right there still employed by the university in a capacity, has an office over there in the stadium… He wants Alabama football to be successful.” So Nick Saban isn’t calling plays anymore, but he isn’t ghosting the program.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0041

Take 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell’s visit, for example. Social media lit up when Nick Saban popped up in a photoshoot with the prized recruit. As Kalen DeBoer explained, “These are some guys that he had met with early in their recruiting process, and you know, just why not make something special for people when they come to your campus for an official visit, and that’s what I’m always trying to do, and that was the case in that situation.” And it’s been memorable alright. Alabama’s now sitting on five five-star commits in the 2026 cycle, more than twice as many as any other school. That also includes Cederian Morgan, a 6’4, 210-pound freak of nature from Alexander City.

While the blue-chip player tipped his cap to Kalen DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb, a Tennessee fan stirred the pot on X, claiming, “Saban still recruiting for yall it’s ok to admit it.” Even Bama’s GM, Courtney Morgan, liked the post. This added more spice to the speculation as another post followed which read, “Courtney Morgan the GM likes my post about Saban still recruiting for Alabama. I knew it was not ‘All DeBoer’ doing all the work! 🤣.”

The likes, the sightings, the timing, like when Nick Saban was spotted in Tuscaloosa while Kalen DeBoer attended a funeral in Mississippi, and Alabama landed 4-star OL Chris Booker. All these are fuel for speculation. Even Paul Finebaum weighed in, saying, “It almost feels like Nick Saban is running the ship again when it comes to recruiting, because this is vintage Alabama recruiting.” But before we crown him the shadow puppeteer of Tuscaloosa, let’s hear from the recruits themselves.

Kalen DeBoer gets his flowers too…

Jay Clay, mother of 5-star LB Xavier Griffin, shut the conspiracy train down hard. “Let me make this clear for @zay_social recruitment when it come to Alabama,” she tweeted. “Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job! I met Saban once, but he’s not the one that offered or talked to us at any point. @crob45 was and is the 🐐 that got my son to Bama!!” That one tweet might’ve done more for Kalen DeBoer’s credit than a month’s worth of pressers. Because if moms are vouching for you, you’re doing something right.

So yes, Nick Saban’s aura is still felt. But this isn’t some Wizard of Oz charade. Kalen DeBoer’s building something real, and recruits, their families, and even old Bama skeptics are starting to buy in. The dynasty may have changed hands, but the empire’s still stacking 5-stars like the chain never broke. Alabama sits pretty at No. 5 in the 2026 class with 19 commits, including four 5-stars.

Whether it’s Nick Saban’s legacy or Kalen DeBoer’s present-day grind fueling the Tide, one thing’s for sure: Alabama’s not going anywhere.