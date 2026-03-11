Kalen DeBoer Admits Concern Over Key Alabama Unit After Recent Drastic Overhaul

Kalen DeBoer’s first true test at Alabama isn’t on the recruiting trail or in the film room. It’s in the trenches, where he must rebuild an offensive line that was completely dismantled this offseason. That has to be done by a new offensive line coach, Adrian Klemm, after DeBoer fired Chris Kapilovic for the Tide’s poor offensive line (O-line) play throughout the 2025 season.

The head coach was asked about the extent of the turnover in the O-line after the Tide’s spring practice, and he was quite honest about the task facing the Crimson Tide.

“Maybe not quite to that extent across the board when you talk about the coach and all the players, but you’ve had times where there’s three or four starters that you had to replace,” DeBoer said about the coaching changes and adding new O-line players. “Guys are hungry. Guys come in, they’re wide-eyed, ready to learn. It creates competition.

That’s what you want across your team. But especially in that room, and they know they really made a lot of improvements and have strength, and you know, you want to be excited about every guy but excited about some certain guys in particular, and now you just got to see that translate onto the football field.”

During the transfer portal window, Alabama saw Micah DeBose, Wilkin Formby, Roq Montgomery, Arkel Anugwom, Olaus Alinen, and Joseph Ionata leave the program. At the same time, Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford declared for the NFL Draft. The only offensive lineman from last season still on the roster is Michael Carroll.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Jackson Lloyd and William Sanders will probably take over full-time starting roles. Moreover, the Tide brought in six transfers with a clear profile: agile and quick-footed O-line. That includes Texas transfer Nick Brooks, Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields, Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn and Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty. DeBoer even praised Delgaty for the work he has put in since arriving at Alabama, saying that the strength and conditioning program has helped him improve his physical strength in a short time.

But most importantly, it’s the hiring of Adrian Klemm that can ignite the lethargic room that we saw last year, when the Tide couldn’t run the ball to save its life. DeBoer understands the gravity of the challenge. However, he has confidence in the guy he roped in to do the job.

“There’s a learning curve these guys will go through, but I’m excited about what Coach Klemm brings, and you know, the mindset, and that’s really what you’re trying to create as a football team, but especially up front, you’re creating a mindset, creating an attitude here as you go through the practices,” DeBoer said.

Fortunately for DeBoer, the team also added former Michigan offensive lineman Ty Haywood, who is expected to become an important piece of Alabama’s offensive line moving forward.

Kalen DeBoer could make good use of the former Alabama commit this season

Ty Haywood’s move to Alabama may have been fate after all. The sophomore was originally targeted by Kalen DeBoer last season but chose Michigan. The former five-star offensive lineman spent his freshman year in Ann Arbor. However, he saw limited playing time, appearing in just three games and logging only 15 snaps before deciding to transfer to Alabama.

With his arrival, DeBoer now has another important option for the offensive line. If Haywood performs well during spring practices, he could become a key part of the unit. With Delgaty already showing promise and several roster spots open for competition, Haywood will have a real opportunity to establish himself as a standout offensive lineman for the Crimson Tide.

Now, the only question is how these new additions will translate their progress from practice onto the field.