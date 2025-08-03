Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Makes Sneaky Move to Flip SEC Rival Commit

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have been riding high on the recruiting trail as they build their 2027 class. After a monster June haul where the Bama’s locked in just 2 committed prospects, that includes 4-star Jabarrius Garror and 4-star Alexander Ward. But the excitement just keeps growing in Tuscaloosa. Even though the count is less, the 2026 commits are good enough to pull more prospects from the 27′ class. Big names like five-star Edge Xavier Griffin in the 2026 class highlight that DeBoer is serious about maintaining their dominance.

And even if Bama’s previous classes fall short in luring in top prospects of the 27 class, they have other ways. Enter, Alabama’s co-defensive coordinator and DB coach, Maurice Linguist. He is known for his sharp coaching mind and recruiting prowess. And this time the prey is Georgia commit, Nash Johnson III. He is a rising defensive back from McEachern High School. Nash decided to stay close to home and join Kirby Smart’s powerhouse program. But everything is incomplete without a little ‘poaching’ drama in CFB.

Maurice sent a video message straight from practice to Georgia’s prized 2027 defensive back recruit, Nash Johnson III. Nash, what’s up, big dog? Maurice stated in the video. “Hey, training camp day number two. We out here putting in that work, stacking them days. I know you’re grinding on your side, doing the same thing. Just know I’m thinking about you, man. All right, well, get back on that phone, keep chopping it up.”

Nash also played a few stints at the Alabama camp back in June, and ran a 4.43 in his 40- yd dash. He is one of the most intriguing defensive back recruits on the 2027 trail. Several schools have been keeping a close eye on him. That includes offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Wake Forest, Oregon State, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia State. And now Alabama is all out there with their sneaky little video tactics to lure Nash into the grounds of Tuscaloosa.

Linguist has proven to be a powerhouse recruiter with a sharp eye for defensive back talent. Before Alabama, he was Buffalo’s head coach, transforming the program with solid defensive performances and producing All-MAC players. His experience coaching in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys gives him the NFL breed stamp. Plus, he made stops at top college programs like Texas A&M and Minnesota. That has sharpened his ability to develop defensive backs and connect with elite recruits on a personal level.

He’s known for his energy, clarity, and ability to build strong relationships. I mean, it’s no surprise that moments after 4-star DB Zyan Gibson, of the 26 class, announced his commitment, Linguist was FaceTiming with the family. And celebrating a relationship that was key to landing the recruit. Gibson’s dad highlighted how they felt welcomed with “open arms” and appreciated that Alabama plays freshmen early. Linguist was equally instrumental in recruiting five-star DB Jorden Edmonds, another 2026 gem. Edmonds’ father noted Alabama’s old-school mentality of player development, emphasizing that the staff, including Linguist, promise to cultivate bonds and work intensively with players rather than just chasing stars.

It’s qualities that Kalen DeBoer praises and that make a huge difference when competing for players who have multiple top-level college options. Alabama’s defense, especially the secondary, under Linguist’s guidance, ranks among the nation’s best. His defensive backs have been efficient, disruptive, and disciplined.

The Maurice Linguist effect of building Bama’s next Secondary star

Maurice Linguist played a big role in landing five-star safety Jireh Edwards. He is a 6’2″, 205-pound standout from Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy. Edwards was one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the country. He had notable offers from Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M. His commitment to Alabama sent a strong message about what Kalen DeBoer and his staff are building post-Nick Saban era. Linguist, along with fellow DB coach Jason Jones, built a close personal relationship with Edwards during the recruiting process.

Edwards has praised both coaches for their honesty, experience, and ability to connect. “The way they brought my family in with open arms. They love my family. I feel that’s perfect,” Jireh Edwards said. “They did stuff other schools didn’t do. They welcomed me with warm hugs and all that other stuff.” A big part of Alabama’s recruiting edge, highlighted by Edwards, was the welcoming atmosphere and hospitality extended to him and his family by the staff.

That family-like treatment combined with Alabama’s proven track record in developing elite defensive backs sealed the deal for Edwards. And Maurice’s role extended beyond just coaching. His energy, experience, and personal outreach helped Alabama surge ahead of other programs. And Alabama quickly rose in recruiting rankings with multiple top defenders pledging to the Tide.